Supernus Announces SPN-830 Apomorphine Infusion Device NDA Accepted for Review by FDA

PDUFA Target Action Date of February 1, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the resubmission of the new drug application (NDA) for its apomorphine infusion device (SPN-830) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). The resubmission is now considered filed, with a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of February 1, 2025.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, and dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

