Business of the Paris Olympic Games 2024: An Active Sponsorship Portfolio of 83 Deals with Media Rights Accounting for $3.49 Billion Alone

The report explores the biggest global sports competition taking place in 2024. The report takes a look at the main commercial landscape of the competition, highlighting the main media and sponsorship rights. It also goes into detail on the competitions position in social media and highlights other revenue streams such as ticket revenue.



The media rights revenue for the Paris 2024 Games is worth $3.49 billion. The IOC boasts an active sponsorship portfolio of 83 deals. The analyst estimates ticket sales to be worth $1.03 billion.



A comprehensive overview of the media rights market including estimated values for each major deal signed around the world. The closer look at some of the biggest media and sponsorship deals connected to the IOC. A look at viewership numbers in the United States at previous Games. The main sponsorship landscape of the competition and individual National Olympic Committee's (NOC). Ticket Price breakdown. Hosting the Games complexities and costs. Debate on prize money at the Games. Estimated potential ticket revenue. Social Media facts.



The main aims of this report is to highlight all the main commercial areas of Euro 2024. Includes are estimated values for both the sponsorship and media rights markets at the competition. It also differentiates the sponsorship landscape from a national team (federation) perspective, to understand which brands are sponsoring where.

The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world and only takes place every four years. It is the pinnacle of achievement and competition for all sports involved within its program. Given the size and scale of the Olympic program there is a lot of money being generated from several different revenue streams. The report goes into great depth of the commercial value of the Games and highlights the main revenue streams.

1. Overview



2. Attendances, Prize Money & Tickets



3. Social Media



4. Media Rights Landscape



5. Competition Sponsorship Landscape



6. Team Sponsorship Landscape



7. Individual National Olympic Committee Sponsorship



8. Appendix



Sports Venues

Ticket Revenue

Social Media Figures

Media Rights Values

IOC Broadcast revenue

Media Deals by Region

NBC Viewership numbers

Sponsor deal values

All sponsorship deals

Industry breakdown of sponsorship

Brand location of sponsors

All National Olympic Committee's

NOC deal volume

NOC deal spend

Brand visibility

Individual NOC sponsorship deals.

