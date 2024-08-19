MariMed Announces Opening of Second Maryland Dispensary

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced the opening of Thrive Wellness in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday, August 19th, 2024.



This new location is MariMed’s second adult-use dispensary in Maryland, situated at 9520 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County, Upper Marlboro. The Company also owns and operates another Thrive Wellness dispensary in Annapolis, in addition to a cultivation and processing facility in Hagerstown.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Maryland with the launch of our second dispensary in the state,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “Maryland represents a vibrant, high-growth market for adult-use cannabis. Expanding our dispensary footprint to the state's maximum allowable of four locations has been a key strategic goal for us, and this opening brings us closer to achieving that. Although this dispensary wasn’t part of our 2024 financial plan, we’re enthusiastic about the potential it offers to further accelerate our revenue growth.”

Thrive Wellness in Upper Marlboro features a carefully curated selection of products from MariMed’s award-winning brand portfolio. This includes Nature’s Heritage flower and concentrates, Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked soft-baked goods, Vibations hydrating drink mixes, and the complete line of InHouse branded products. MariMed’s cannabis products are available at every dispensary throughout Maryland.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc, a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007