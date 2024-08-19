Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1120 - RIKV 25 0219

Series RIKV 24 1120RIKV 25 0219
Settlement Date 08/21/202408/21/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 22,00025,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.687/9.36795.468/9.390
Total Number of Bids Received 1924
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 40,02840,500
Total Number of Successful Bids 1317
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1217
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.687/9.36795.468/9.390
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.739/9.15295.648/9.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.691/9.35095.468/9.390
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.696/9.33095.495/9.331
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.739/9.15295.648/9.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.662/9.47195.431/9.470
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.688/9.36395.477/9.370
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 71.20 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.821.62