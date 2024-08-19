|Series
|RIKV 24 1120
|RIKV 25 0219
|Settlement Date
|08/21/2024
|08/21/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|22,000
|25,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.687
|/
|9.367
|95.468
|/
|9.390
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|40,028
|40,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.687
|/
|9.367
|95.468
|/
|9.390
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.739
|/
|9.152
|95.648
|/
|9.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.691
|/
|9.350
|95.468
|/
|9.390
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.696
|/
|9.330
|95.495
|/
|9.331
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.739
|/
|9.152
|95.648
|/
|9.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.662
|/
|9.471
|95.431
|/
|9.470
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.688
|/
|9.363
|95.477
|/
|9.370
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|71.20 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.82
|1.62
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1120 - RIKV 25 0219
