Gray Media Announces Coverage Plans for 2024 Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced comprehensive coverage plans for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.



Starting Monday, August 19, through the conclusion of the convention on Thursday, August 22, Gray’s Washington DC Bureau and news teams from 13 Gray affiliates will report from Chicago on the local impact of the presidential and vice presidential nomination process and the Democratic party platform. Coverage will be carried on Gray’s local affiliates and Local News Live, Gray’s national news network that provides live streaming coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps.

“The combined reporting power of Local News Live, the DC Bureau, and Gray newsrooms will provide substantial DNC coverage with a unique local perspective to our 113 markets across the country,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

All Gray-owned Wisconsin news operations will send reporting teams to the convention, including WMTV in Madison, WBAY in Green Bay, WEAU in Eau Claire, WSAW in Wausau, and KBJR in Superior (Duluth). In addition, news crews from Gray affiliates WANF in Atlanta, Georgia, AZ Family in Phoenix, Arizona, WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, KHNL in Honolulu, Hawaii, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota, KEYC in Mankato, Minnesota, and KVLY in Fargo, North Dakota will be on site to provide daily coverage.

“We are dedicated to covering the biggest stories through a local lens,” explained Lisa Allen, General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operation. “With journalists in more than 100 markets, Gray’s teams can cover more ground than any other news source through Election Day.”

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333