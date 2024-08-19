D-BOX Renews FIA Licensing Rights, Continuing to Elevate Motorsport Simulation Experience

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, is pleased to announce the renewal of its licensing rights for three years, with The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This renewed partnership positions D-BOX as the only officially FIA licensed haptic system offered on the market today. This agreement reaffirms D-BOX's commitment to delivering high-quality immersive haptic technology to sim racers, professional racing teams, training facilities, sim racing centers and motorsport enthusiasts around the world.



This agreement will lead to a range of FIA Official Licensed Products developed by D-BOX to the FIA Clubs and all its retail partners around the world. Under the terms of the agreement, D-BOX will provide their products to support the FIA in leading the growth and development of Esports and, in so doing, extend the appeal of the sport to fresh audiences, with the aim of doubling global participation in motor sport.

Eric Stranne, FIA Esports Project Manager welcomed the backing of D-BOX at a time of growth and huge ambition for Esports worldwide. “We are delighted that a global brand like D-BOX has shared its support as we continue to develop and grow this sector,” he said. “We want to expand the global footprint of Esports, attracting a wider audience to the sport by making the experience realistic and truly immersive. D-BOX will play a pivotal role in achieving our aims by helping us and its customers inspire all the gaming industry to reach and inspire millions of potential new fans. We look forward to a strong collaboration together.”

"D-BOX is honored to renew our licensing agreement with the FIA, a globally recognized authority in motorsports," said Sébastien Mailhot, CEO of D-BOX Technologies. "This exclusive official license for haptic systems reaffirms our dedication to providing state-of-the-art motion simulation solutions that enhance training and performance, while also promoting safety and innovation in motorsports."

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a pioneer in the field of immersive haptic technology, offering a unique system in sim racing. The renewal of its licensing rights with the FIA reinforces D-BOX's position as a pioneer and global leader in haptics.

ABOUT FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility and motor sport organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 243 Member Organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families. The FIA promotes safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility for all road users around the world.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s films, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

