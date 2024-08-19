PharmaTher’s Sairiyo Therapeutics Receives Approval to Initiate a Phase 1 Human Clinical Trial of PD-001 (Reformulated Cepharanthine)

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. (“Sairiyo”), a company that is forty-nine percent (49%) owned by PharmaTher and fifty-one percent (51%) owned by PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug"), has received approval by the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study (the “Study”) investigating a patented reformulated enteric coated version of oral cepharanthine (“PD-001”) as a potential treatment for Medical Countermeasures and cancer. PD-001 was previously awarded a $3.4 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for the Ebola virus.



Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher, commented: “We are very pleased with Sairiyo reaching this major milestone after years of research and development with the aim of unlocking the therapeutic potential of enhanced bioavailability cepharanthine for treating cancers and various medical emergencies such as infectious diseases, terrorist attacks or pandemics.”

Once completed, the Study entitled “Phase 1 Open-label, Single Dose, 3-Way Cross-Over Trial to Assess the Bioavailability and Pharmacokinetics Of 15 mg and 30 mg Capsules Containing Oral Enteric Coated Cepharanthine Dihydrochloride in Comparison to 15 mg Oral Cepharanthine Tablets in Healthy Volunteers”, will support Sairiyo’s submission of an Investigational New Drug application for PD-001 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States. Sairiyo’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, Sairiyo Therapeutics Australia Pty Ltd., is the sponsor of the Study.

About PD-001 (Enteric-coated Oral Cepharanthine)

Cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to successfully treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases. In clinical research, cepharanthine has been shown to exhibit multiple pharmacological properties including anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, immuno-regulatory, anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-parasitic effects. However, historically cepharanthine's low oral bioavailability has represented a major obstacle to realizing its full clinical potential.

Compared to generic cepharanthine, PD-001 has been shown in rodent and non-rodent models to possess markedly improved oral bioavailability (more easily absorbed). These findings support the development of an orally administered formulation, and in so doing, removes the undesirable requirement for frequent intravenous dosing to maintain therapeutic levels of drug in circulation. Sairiyo endeavours to develop an efficacious oral therapeutic to potentially improve outcomes for infectious disease and oncology applications.

PD-001 is protected by US Patent US10576077, with a patent expiration date of March 23, 2036.



About Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc.



Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., which is owned by PharmDrug Inc. (51%) and PharmaTher (49%), is focused on advancing the clinical development of an improved and patented enteric-coated orally bioavailable formulation of cepharanthine (PD-001) as a potential treatment for Medical Countermeasures and oncology.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on the development and commercialization of KETARX™ (Ketamine) to fill the global unmet medical needs for anesthesia, sedation, pain, mental health, and neurological indications. PharmaTher owns 49% of Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., which focuses on advancing the clinical development of an improved and patented enteric-coated orally bioavailable formulation of cepharanthine (PD-001) for medical countermeasures and cancer. Learn more at PharmaTher.com .

For more information about PharmaTher, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

