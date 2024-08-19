Orby Expands Industry’s Leading Research, Machine Learning And Foundation Model Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orby AI (Orby), a technology trailblazer in generative AI solutions for the enterprise, announces key additions to research and development team, to drive accelerated innovation in its industry-leading agentic AI solution purpose-built for enterprise automation.



Orby’s founding research and development team has long been anchored by leaders and problem solvers deeply respected by both academia and companies at the forefront of AI innovation - with backgrounds from world-renowned institutions such as Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. A few key members of the Orby founding R&D team include:

Fabian Chan - former Stanford graduate researcher, senior Google software engineer - is a proven machine learning (ML) team leader and AI practitioner, and has driven Orby innovation and creative problem solving.

Yanan Xie - former engineering lead for Google’s Cloud LLM powering Vertex AI Studio/PaLM - Google’s core serving stack for Generative AI initiatives - and Google’s Cloud Data Factory - the core data engine for Google Cloud AI initiatives. Yanan has earned several esteemed honors, including first prize in the National Olympiad in Informatics in Province (NOIP).

Chunliang Lyu - former Google Cloud Knowledge Graph engineering lead, PhD from the Chinese University of Hong Kong - is a serial entrepreneur and R&D leader with extensive experience in knowledge management and infrastructure development. Chunliang is a member of the Conference on Information and Knowledge Management (CIKM) Program Committee, and a reviewer for KDD, SIGIR, ACL, and Neural Networks, among other honors.



“The core research and development team at Orby is without peer,” said Will Lu, Co-Founder and CTO at Orby. “We have tackled some of the most complex challenges in the enterprise AI universe, and have developed the first agentic AI foundation model that is purpose-built to deliver solutions to these specific challenges. Along with these challenges and successes comes the ability to attract some of the most in-demand talent to join our team,” concluded Lu.

As a result, Orby is expanding its team, adding some of the most prominent, experienced, and respected research professionals in the industry.

Peng Qi, earned a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University, one of the most prominent Natural Language Processing (NLP) programs in the world, and is a recognized leader in the field of NLP, ML and multimodal agent research. Peng has received numerous accolades, including the inaugural Yufan Award, Rising Star, from the 2020 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, and was endowed with a Facebook ParlAI Research Award. He has co-lead the development of HotpotQA and BeerQA, top benchmarks for complex reasoning and knowledge-intensive agentic systems, and Stanza, a high-efficiency NLP library for 80 human languages. Peng has also published 30+ research works in top conferences and journals including ACL and EMNLP, and regularly serves on the Senior Program Committee. Peng joined Orby in June 2024 from Amazon, where he led applied research on the Amazon Q team.

Ignacio Cases, earned a PhD in Linguistics (Computational Linguistics/NLP) from Stanford University, and has many years of service in research at Stanford and MIT focused on Deep Reinforcement Learning applied to language. Ignacio received the prestigious IBM PhD Fellowship Award, an international recognition of demonstrated expertise in pioneering research in technology. Ignacio has been a member of the Center for Brains, Minds and Machines (CBMM), a National Science Foundation (NSF) funded interdisciplinary research center at MIT and Harvard focused on understanding intelligence, both biological and artificial. In addition, Ignacio has co-authored 30+ papers in leading conferences, served on different academic committees, and is a frequent reviewer for NeurIPS, ICLR and other conferences. Ignacio most recently served as Postdoctoral Associate, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT. Ignacio will formally join Orby in September 2024.

“I am extremely excited to be joining such an impressive team,” said Peng Qi, Research Lead for Orby. “In Orby, I see an organization that has tackled and solved some incredible challenges in enterprise AI development. And I see immense opportunity to further develop solutions that are not only technically innovative, but can also fundamentally change the way enterprise teams perform.”

With these additions, Orby is continuing to lead the application of innovative AI solutions purpose-built for the enterprise. The further development of its patented Large Action Model (LAM), ActIO, and its agentic-AI platform for enterprise automation, leads the charge in bringing automation to tasks that legacy solutions simply could not address.

About ORBY AI

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Orby AI is fundamentally transforming the way enterprise teams perform, delivering the only enterprise automation platform that leverages purpose-built generative AI to deliver unprecedented automations of any complexity — at scale — without the costly and cumbersome processes required by legacy systems. Founded by AI experts and engineers formerly at Google and UiPath, Orby AI has raised $35 million in financing from premier investment firms including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Pear Venture Capital, WndrCo and Wing VC.