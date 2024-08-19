Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Advertising on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in July 2024

Bundle IDs for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) led on Samsung’s platform; while Bundle IDs for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku, Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) led on Amazon Fire TV, and Atmosphere TV (1557287817) led on Apple TV

| Source: Pixalate Pixalate

London, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the July 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as derived by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

The report also includes the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 89 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 74 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 97 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps

Top 10 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform as measured by Pixalate, July 2024

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDApp details (in Pixalate’s Media Ratings Terminal)Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
1557287817Atmosphere TV1557287817https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/1557287817/GLOBAL/tvosPubMatic
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/383457673/GLOBAL/tvosStreamvision Media
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/1508186374/GLOBAL/tvosAdtelligent
1025120568AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies1025120568https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/1025120568/GLOBAL/tvosAdtelligent
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/905401434/GLOBAL/tvosMagnite
460494135Watch TNT460494135https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/460494135/GLOBAL/tvosAdtelligent
389781154NFL389781154https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/389781154/GLOBAL/tvosAdtelligent
751712884Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live751712884https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/751712884/GLOBAL/tvosFreeWheel
317469184ESPN: Live Sports & Scores317469184https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/317469184/GLOBAL/tvose-Planning
841118013BET NOW - Watch Shows841118013https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/841118013/GLOBAL/tvosAdtelligent

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDApp details (in Pixalate’s Media Ratings Terminal)Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/2285/GLOBAL/rokuMagnite
74519Pluto TV - It's Free TV74519https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/74519/GLOBAL/rokuMagnite
196460Philo196460https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/196460/GLOBAL/rokuMagnite
35058Lifetime35058https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/35058/GLOBAL/rokue-Planning
45437FilmRise45437https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/45437/GLOBAL/rokuMagnite
552828ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias552828https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/552828/GLOBAL/rokuGoogle AdExchange
com.roku.bravonowBravo86306https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/86306/GLOBAL/rokuAdtelligent
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/46041/GLOBAL/rokuMagnite
com.roku.nbaNBA73249https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/73249/GLOBAL/rokuAdtelligent
75617Food Network GO75617https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/75617/GLOBAL/rokue-Planning

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDApp details (in Pixalate’s Media Ratings Terminal)Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G15147002586/GLOBAL/samsungVerve Group
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G17243010190/GLOBAL/samsungAdtelligent
g21123016933Motorvision | Live TV StreamingG21123016933https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G21123016933/GLOBAL/samsungAdtelligent
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G15115002089/GLOBAL/samsungGoogle AdExchange
g22223020133Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TVG22223020133https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G22223020133/GLOBAL/samsungBeachFront
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G19068012619/GLOBAL/samsungMagnite
com.sling.nbc.golf.ctv.samsung.tvSling TVG17198010041https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G17198010041/GLOBAL/samsungMagnite
g00002687241PlexG00002687241https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G00002687241/GLOBAL/samsungXandr Monetize
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/G19171013163/GLOBAL/samsungOttera

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDApp details (in Pixalate’s Media Ratings Terminal)Top Seller (measured by Pixalate)
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - It’s Free TVB00KDSGIPKhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B00KDSGIPK/GLOBAL/firetvFreeWheel
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B004Y1WCDE/GLOBAL/firetvConnatix
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27Yhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B00E81O27Y/GLOBAL/firetvBidscube
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B019DCHDZK/GLOBAL/firetvSharethrough
b01nbi48ikBETB01NBI48IKhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B01NBI48IK/GLOBAL/firetvAdtelligent
b01j62q632DIRECTVB01J62Q632https://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B01J62Q632/GLOBAL/firetvXandr Monetize
b00faweqasCrackleB00FAWEQAShttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B00FAWEQAS/GLOBAL/firetvIndicue
b00v8x7xtoFox News: US, World, & Election HeadlinesB00V8X7XTOhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B00V8X7XTO/GLOBAL/firetvGoogle AdExchange
b00i5vt8kyFOX Sports: Stream live MLB, NFL, Soccer and more. Plus get scores and news!B00I5VT8KYhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B00I5VT8KY/GLOBAL/firetvAdtelligent
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Shows, Movies, Live TV.B07BKPFXTJhttps://ratings.pixalate.com/insight/ctv/B07BKPFXTJ/GLOBAL/firetvMagnite



Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can potentially exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (July 2024)

Roku
Samsung Smart TV
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                pixalate
                            
                            
                                reports
                            
                            
                                ad quality
                            
                            
                                bundle ids
                            
                            
                                ctv
                            
                            
                                connected tv
                            
                            
                                top bundle ids
                            
                            
                                roku
                            
                            
                                amazon fire tv
                            
                            
                                apple tv
                            
                            
                                samsung smart tv
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data