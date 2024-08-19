Skyward Specialty Launches Aviation Program in Partnership With Acceleration Aviation

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, and Acceleration Aviation Underwriters, Inc. (“Acceleration Aviation”) have partnered to bring comprehensive coverage solutions to an array of aviation-related businesses.



The partnership between Skyward Specialty and Acceleration Aviation introduces a robust program that extends coverage to commercial and general aviation aircraft, fixed based operators, flight schools, public and private airports and various other aviation enterprises.

Kirby Hill, president, Captives, Programs & Alternative Risk commented, “Joining forces with Acceleration Aviation enables us to offer comprehensive, reliable solutions to an industry where adequately addressing capacity and coverage has been a challenge. Our entry into this market demonstrates our commitment to identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities that align with our strategy to reach underserved markets.”

Chris Jones, president of Acceleration Underwriters, states, “Our team at Acceleration Aviation is excited to bring our expertise in aviation insurance to our partnership with Skyward Specialty. We look forward to growing a profitable book of aviation insurance business to contribute to Skyward Specialty’s already impressive success in the P&C market.”

About Acceleration Aviation

Acceleration Aviation Underwriters is an agency specializing in aviation risk underwriting. Through its partnership with Skyward, Acceleration focuses on general aviation accounts including flight schools, commercial operations, personal use aircraft and airport risks. Underwriting is performed by its staff of experienced aviation specialists utilizing a nationwide network of independent agents.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

