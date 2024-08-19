iMD Companies, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Healthcare Company Riize, LLC

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), is proud to announce that the company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Riize, LLC (Riize) as a wholly owned subsidiary.

iMD Companies, Inc., has officially signed a letter of intent with Riize. Riize is a revolutionary products-based telemedicine company selling into the Men’s and Women’s Sexual Health market, with products for other personal healthcare verticals being prepared to launch soon.

iMD Companies will utilize our relationships within the above health fields to help drive further telemed solutions for the expanding Sexual Health and other personal care markets that are the focus of Riize, LLC.

Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize, stated, “We are excited to partner with iMD Companies to help expand our product solutions and see continued exponential growth in our Sexual Health and future personal health verticals.”

Rick Wilson states, “We’re happy to announce our commitment to Riize and their verticals for both our clientele and shareholders. Lookout for future announcements with Riize.”

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the healthcare markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

