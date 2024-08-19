ModelOps Market Size is Projected to Reach US$70.07 Billion by 2032, Expanding at 38.3% CAGR | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Global ModelOps market size was at USD 3.79 billion in 2023. The industry is anticipated to reach USD 70.07 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period of 2024 - 2032.

What Is ModelOPs?

ModelOPs or model operations facilitate the implementation and management of the complete life cycle of artificial intelligence (AI) and decision models, including machine learning (ML), knowledge graphs, optimization, natural language processing (NLP), rules, and agents. At the enterprise level, the integration of AI techniques and machine learning needs operationalization in order to reduce manual effort and streamline the operational process of models. This is where the ModelOps framework plays a key role, making an enterprise a true enterprise AI organization.

In addition to orchestrating the models in production, ModelOps also evaluates and updates the final application as per the set of governance rules, covering both technical and business key performance indicators (KPI's). Overall, the model operations accelerate deployment and mitigate model drift, enabling easier monitoring and governing of onboard processes.

ModelOPs Market Report Attributes:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 3.79 billion Market value in 2032 USD 70.07 billion CAGR 38.3% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

Various factors, including increasing integration of AI and ML into business processes, huge amount of data generation, and technological developments in automated machine learning (AutoML) platforms, are driving the market growth.

The market is primarily segregated into offerings, model types, applications, verticals, and regions.

On the basis of geography, North America accounted for the highest ModelOPs market share.

ModelOPs Market Key Players:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ai, Inc.

Cloud Software Group, Inc.

Databricks

DataKitchen, Inc.

Datatron

Domino Data Lab, Inc.

Giggso

IBM

LeewayHertz

Minitab, LLC

ModelOp

Palantir Technologies Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sparkling Logic

Teradata

Veritone, Inc.

Verta

Top Market Developments:

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Reliance On AI and ML Across Industries: Organizations worldwide are integrating AI and ML into business processes to achieve competitive advantages, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate tailor-made customer experiences. Thus, the rising reliance on AI and ML across various industries fuels the ModelOPs market growth.

Organizations worldwide are integrating AI and ML into business processes to achieve competitive advantages, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate tailor-made customer experiences. Thus, the rising reliance on AI and ML across various industries fuels the ModelOPs market growth. High Data Volume: High data generation requires comprehensive data management strategies. Various digital platforms, including social media and e-commerce, with huge user interactions, develop a high volume of data that needs to be managed with advanced operational frameworks. ModelOps offers the best solution to manage this data. Thus, the increasing adoption of ModelOps and DataOps for managing the expanding data volumes further accelerates the industry expansion.

High data generation requires comprehensive data management strategies. Various digital platforms, including social media and e-commerce, with huge user interactions, develop a high volume of data that needs to be managed with advanced operational frameworks. ModelOps offers the best solution to manage this data. Thus, the increasing adoption of ModelOps and DataOps for managing the expanding data volumes further accelerates the industry expansion. Technological Advancements in Automated Machine Learning (Automl) Platforms: Businesses are increasingly leveraging AutoML platforms to automate crucial steps like preprocessing, model selection, hyperparameter tuning, and model validation. The market growth is further fueled by rising technological advancements in automated machine learning (AutoML) platforms.

Businesses are increasingly leveraging AutoML platforms to automate crucial steps like preprocessing, model selection, hyperparameter tuning, and model validation. The market growth is further fueled by rising technological advancements in automated machine learning (AutoML) platforms. Global Footprint of IT/ITeS Companies: The rising growth of IT/ITeS sector augments the market growth rate. As IT/ITeS companies expand globally, strong data management solutions become essential. For example, CompTIA reported in 2019 that the U.S. had over 557,000 software and IT services companies.

Which Region Leads the ModelOPs?

North America: Based on region, the North America ModelOps market dominated the market owing to the existence of several developed and emerging ModelOps firms, including ModelOp, Teradata, Verta, SAS Institute Inc., and IBM. These companies lead the way in innovation, creating advanced tools and platforms that simplify the deployment, monitoring, and management of machine learning models. Also, the region’s well-established infrastructure contributes the market growth.

Based on region, the North America ModelOps market dominated the market owing to the existence of several developed and emerging ModelOps firms, including ModelOp, Teradata, Verta, SAS Institute Inc., and IBM. These companies lead the way in innovation, creating advanced tools and platforms that simplify the deployment, monitoring, and management of machine learning models. Also, the region’s well-established infrastructure contributes the market growth. Aisa Pacific: Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors associated with this growth include the rising growth of industries such as BFSI, IT, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and telecommunications, as well as the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies.





Market Segmentation:

ModelOps Offering Outlook:

Platforms

By Type Development & Experimentation Platforms Monitoring & Observability Tools Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Platforms Performance Tracking & Management Platforms Model Explainability & Interpretability Tools Serving & Deployment Tools Other types

By Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premises



Services

Consulting Services

Deployment & Integration

System & Maintenance

ModelOps Model Type Outlook:

Agent-Based Models

Bring Your Own Models

Graph-Based Models

Linguistic Models

ML Models

Rule & Heuristic Models

Others

ModelOps Application Outlook:

Batch Scoring

Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment

Dashboard & Reporting

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Model Lifecycle Management

Monitoring & Alerting

Parallelization & Distributed Computing

Others

ModelOps Verticals Outlook:

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life sciences

IT/ITeS

Manufacturing

Retail & eCommerce

Telecommunications

Transportation & Logistics

Others

ModelOps Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

