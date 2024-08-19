Kuehn Law Encourages PGRU, GVP, K, and FRZA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PropertyGuru Group Limited has agreed to merge with affiliates of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII Limited for $6.70 per share.

GSE Systems Inc. has agreed to merge with Pelican Energy Partners for $4.10 per share.

Kellanova has entered into a definitive agreement with Mars, Incorporated for $83.50 per share in cash.

Forza X1, Inc. has agreed to sell to Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Forza shareholders will receive 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee common stock for each share of Forza common stock. The agreement stipulates that Forza shareholders will own approximately 36% of the combined company upon closing of the proposed transaction.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814