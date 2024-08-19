Claritas Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind AI Broadcast Attribution Solution

Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas®, a data-driven marketing leader that leverages a proprietary identity graph to help marketers achieve superior ROI, today released a powerful new AI Broadcast Attribution solution. The solution builds upon Claritas existing broadcast attribution solution and incorporates AI into its framework to provide marketers with the enhanced insights and precision needed to gauge and optimize the effectiveness of broadcast campaigns. Additionally, it facilitates data-driven optimization of future campaigns and seamlessly aligns broadcast strategies with digital counterparts, fostering a holistic view of marketing performance. Claritas’ 1,300 clients, including brands like Kroger, Progressive and MLB, will be the first to have access to the solution.

“Precise broadcast measurement, advanced real-time analytics, and insights with consistency across platforms is something the ecosystem has needed and only Claritas could deliver at this depth,” said Mike Nazzaro, Chief Executive Officer, Claritas. “Moving forward, marketers can now count on their broadcast strategies and buys to deliver the strongest ROI.”

At its core, Claritas AI broadcast solution addresses critical customer needs by providing a comprehensive system for accurately measuring the impact of broadcast advertising, while also enabling seamless analysis of broadcast performance within a broader media mix. In doing so, Claritas believes it will revolutionize media planning and audience targeting by eliminating assumptions marketers needed to make in the past.

Amidst evolving privacy legislation, the new broadcast attribution solution also helps to ensure accuracy by effectively navigating masked consumer identifiers. As a result, marketers are now empowered with deep audience insights, allowing for a granular understanding of engaged and converting audiences, as well as the ability to identify similar audiences for targeted outreach.

At a product-specific level, the new AI Broadcast Attribution solution (V4) goes even further than Claritas’ last release to do even more for the marketers the company serves. Building on its industry-first solution, v4 goes beyond just measuring the incremental lift from broadcast ads (V3). It now incorporates a more comprehensive view by also considering the total pool of conversions potentially influenced by the campaign, providing a richer understanding of broadcast advertising's true impact.

Additionally, V4 utilizes a lookback window similar to digital channels, enabling consistent measurement across platforms. In the near future, cross-media multitouch attribution will also be integrated into the solution, allowing advertisers to understand the combined influence of broadcast advertising with other media channels. As a result, marketers will have the most detailed and accurate assessment of broadcast advertising's effectiveness, more closely with modern digital attribution methods.

The AI used to close the broadcast/digital gap was informed by the needs of Claritas’ top clients and overseen by Claritas’ Chief AI Officer Rex Briggs and his team. Claritas leverages advanced AI to predict conversions, separate genuine broadcast influence from background noise, and minimize false positives, ensuring precise broadcast attribution validated by robust metrics.

"Our broadcast attribution capabilities empower marketers to precisely discern the impact of various tactics within broadcast media, including satellite radio and television, on sales or conversions,” said Claritas Chief AI Officer Rex Briggs. “As the industry's sole measurement solution offering this unparalleled level of insight across multiple channels, we aim to continue to pioneer advancements in marketing attribution, enabling businesses to optimize their strategies with unparalleled precision and effectiveness."

The solution offers a comprehensive approach to campaign evaluation, encompassing satellite, radio, and TV exposure across various platforms, including over-the-air, streaming, and app-based channels. This methodology ensures a unified perspective on campaign effectiveness, facilitating seamless integration and holistic analysis. Leveraging rigorous modeling techniques, the Claritas insights deliver both aggregated yet precise insights, instilling high confidence in results despite differing data granularity. Marketers can leverage detailed insights reporting, covering last touch, multi-touch, same platform, cross-platform, and real-time reporting, enabling informed decisions on key performance indicators like sales.

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including

100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.