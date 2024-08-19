Recor Medical Responds to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Statement on Renal Denervation for the Treatment of Hypertension

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recor Medical, Inc. (“Recor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (“Otsuka Medical Devices”) greatly appreciate the American Heart Association (AHA) for providing a well-considered statement on the application of renal denervation (RDN) as a therapy option to treat high blood pressure. The AHA scientific statement was based on a balanced literature review of RDN randomized sham-control trials in various patient populations including patients with resistant or uncontrolled hypertension, and provides the medical community a foundation from which to consider RDN a therapy option.

Renal Denervation for the Treatment of Hypertension: A Scientific Statement from the American Heart Association, was published online in August in the medical journal, Hypertension[1]. The statement describes the AHA’s position on patient selection for RDN and states that RDN should be considered for patients with sustained, uncontrolled hypertension, confirmed with 24-hour ambulatory or home blood pressure measurement. This includes:

patients with resistant hypertension defined as blood pressure above goal despite concurrent use of 3 anti-hypertensive agents or blood pressure at goal but requiring ≥4 medications patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite being on anti-hypertension medications who are intolerant of or unable or unwilling to adhere to their blood pressure medications.

“The AHA Scientific Statement presents an intensive review of trial evidence, followed by clinical considerations and practical recommendations for incorporating RDN into hypertension treatment programs,” said Naomi Fisher, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Director of Hypertension Service and Hypertension Innovation, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who serves as a consultant for Recor Medical and is a statement co-author. “While more research is needed, most but not all of the new generation randomized RDN control trials reached their primary endpoint, and the procedure carries a favorable safety profile. The AHA statement serves an important role by illuminating RDN as a new treatment option for many patients with uncontrolled hypertension, particularly those with resistant hypertension or who are intolerant to multiple medications.”

Recor has completed three global, independently powered, sham-controlled randomized clinical trials of the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN) System in more than 500 patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The RADIANCE-HTN SOLO, RADIANCE-HTN TRIO and RADIANCE II clinical studies all met their prespecified primary efficacy endpoints of blood pressure reduction, with positive safety outcomes. In addition, Recor is investing in the Global Paradise System Registry, including the Global Paradise System US post-approval study that will continue to monitor the safety and efficacy of the Paradise system.

“We are pleased to see the AHA’s Scientific Statement supporting renal denervation as a therapy option to treat high blood pressure,” said Recor President and CEO, Lara Barghout. “The support of societies like the AHA is incredibly important as we aim to bring our Paradise uRDN system to physicians and patients looking for another way to treat hypertension. It provides further credibility to renal denervation, alongside the evidence we have produced through our world-class clinical trials that shows Paradise uRDN can effectively and safely reduce blood pressure.”

Recor’s Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN) system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval as a first-of-its-kind ultrasound-based renal denervation technology designed to lower blood pressure by denervating overactive sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries. Paradise uRDN delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy — lasting seven seconds each — through the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. The Paradise catheter features the exclusive HydroCooling™ system, which circulates sterile water through the balloon during the procedure to help cool and protect the inner layers of the renal artery.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., is a medical technology company focused on transforming the management of hypertension. Recor has pioneered the use of the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system for the treatment of hypertension. The Paradise system is an investigational device in Japan, is FDA approved in the United States, and bears the CE mark. Recor has reported positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies of the Paradise system in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor is conducting the Global Paradise System (“GPS”) Registry in the European Union and the UK, and has initiated the US GPS post-approval study in the United States.



http://www.recormedical.com/





About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (www.otsuka.com/en), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).

https://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/







Media Contact

Lisa Owens

The Mullings Group

lowens@mullingsgroup.com

+1-210-601-6647

[1] Jennifer L. Cluett, MD, FAHA, Chair, Olivia Blazek, MD, Angela L. Brown, MD, Cara East, MD, Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FAHA, Naomi D.L. Fisher, MD, Cassandra D. Ford, PhD, FAHA, Karen A. Griffin, MD, FAHA, Carlos I. Mena-Hurtado, MD, FAHA, Harini Sarathy, MD, MHS, Wanpen Vongpatanasin, MD, FAHA, and Raymond R. Townsend, MD, FAHA, Vice Chair on behalf of the American Heart Association Council on Hypertension; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on the Kidney in Cardiovascular Disease; and Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease). Hypertension. 2024;81:e00–e00. doi: 10.1161/HYP.0000000000000240.

Attachment