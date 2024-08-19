Company Announcement
19 August 2024
Announcement No. 30
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup’s sale of NKT shares as per attached file.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com
