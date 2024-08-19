Asia-Pacific Sustainable Tourism Report 2024: A $60.3 Billion Market in 2023 Featuring Starbucks, East Japan Railway, Accor, and Ana Holdings - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Tourism in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market had total revenues of $60.3 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Sustainable Tourism in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Sustainable tourism minimizes the negative impacts and maximizes the positive impacts of tourism as an activity while conserving resources or using them wisely to maintain their long-term viability. It takes full account of socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental impacts and addresses the needs of visitors, industry, and host communities. The market scope includes hotels & motels, travel intermediaries (travel agents, direct), food service (commercial food services), and transportation (airlines, passenger rail, road).

The domestic segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $39.4 billion, equivalent to 65.4% of the market's overall value.

China accounted for the largest share with 39.0% of the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market in 2023 followed by Japan with a 16.4% share.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the sustainable tourism market in Asia-Pacific

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the sustainable tourism market in Asia-Pacific

Leading company profiles reveal details of key sustainable tourism market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific sustainable tourism market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in Asia-Pacific's sustainable tourism market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the leading companies' ESG initiatives?

7.3. What are the strengths of the leading players?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. Starbucks Corporation

8.2. East Japan Railway Co

8.3. Accor SA

8.4. Ana Holdings Inc



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shm04y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.