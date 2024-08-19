Gate Ventures and The Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi to Launch Falcon Gate Ventures, A $100 Million Fund to Propel Global Blockchain Innovation

Panama City, Panama, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Ventures , the venture capital arm of Gate.io , and the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi, a global hub for Web3 technologies, are pleased to unveil Falcon Gate Ventures, a $100 million fund aiming to drive Web3 innovation in the coming years. This joint venture initiative takes a global stance to support Web3 builders that are committed to reshaping the world in the digital age.



A Strategic Partnership for Global Impact

Gate Ventures and the Blockchain Center synergize their expertise and resources to help young talents from key regions including the USA, Asia, Europe, and the MENA region. Falcon Gate Ventures is designed to advance decentralized infrastructure and applications and accelerate the adoption of pioneering technologies.

Strategic Pillars of Falcon Gate Ventures

Global Coverage: The fund will support high-potential projects across the world, with a targeted focus on technical breakthroughs in the Middle East, Asia, the US and other key regions.

The fund will support high-potential projects across the world, with a targeted focus on technical breakthroughs in the Middle East, Asia, the US and other key regions. Economic Impact: The initiative is expected to stimulate growth within the worldwide Web3 ecosystem, advancing economic development and reinforcing the UAE's position as a central hub in the international digital economy.

The initiative is expected to stimulate growth within the worldwide Web3 ecosystem, advancing economic development and reinforcing the UAE's position as a central hub in the international digital economy. Regulatory Commitment: Falcon Gate Ventures will work closely with international regulatory authorities to develop frameworks that both foster innovation and ensure global user protection.

The Vision Behind Falcon Gate Ventures

"Choosing Gate Ventures as our partner for this joint fund was a natural decision for us. Gate Ventures brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the blockchain and digital assets space. Their deep industry expertise, combined with their innovative approach to investing, aligns perfectly with our vision at the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi," said Abdulla, CEO of the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi. "We believe that together, we can create a powerful synergy that will drive forward our mission to support and scale high-potential blockchain projects. Gate Ventures shares our commitment to fostering cutting-edge technologies, and with their global network and insights, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate the adoption and impact of blockchain innovations, both in the UAE and internationally.”

Falcon Gate Ventures is not only a financial commitment but a strategic endeavor bringing diversified resources to foster Web3 founders with global aspirations. Leveraging the extensive network and expertise of both Gate Ventures and the Blockchain Center, Falcon Gate Ventures seeks to discover and support projects poised to shape the future of blockchain technology and digital assets.

“Falcon Gate Ventures marks a significant step in our mission to advance global blockchain innovation,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures. “In partnership with the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi, we are investing in the digital future, supporting transformative ideas across continents.”

Catalyzing Blockchain Advancement Globally

Leveraging combined resources and a unified vision, Falcon Gate Ventures is poised to drive blockchain innovation on a global scale. The venture aims to:

Foster Innovation: Accelerate the deployment of blockchain solutions by funding innovative projects and startups worldwide.

Accelerate the deployment of blockchain solutions by funding innovative projects and startups worldwide. Support Education and Research: Build a skilled global workforce by investing in education and research initiatives.

Build a skilled global workforce by investing in education and research initiatives. Facilitate Cross-Border Collaboration: Enhance technological advancement and economic development by promoting international partnerships.

Falcon Gate Ventures aligns with the UAE's vision to become a global leader in the digital economy. This initiative strengthens the nation's position as a hub for blockchain innovation and a magnet for international talent. Together, Gate Ventures and the Blockchain Center are not just investing in the future—they are actively shaping it. This partnership is paving the way for a new era of disruptive innovation, one that transcends borders and delivers lasting global impact.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures is the venture capital arm of Gate.io , one of the world’s largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. Specializing in early-stage investments in blockchain technology and digital assets, Gate Ventures drives innovation and growth across the global blockchain ecosystem.

About the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi

The Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of the blockchain and digital asset industry, driving education, research, and innovation. The Center plays a pivotal role in shaping the blockchain landscape both within the UAE and globally.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.