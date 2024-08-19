New to The Street TV Signs 12 Part Media Series, Featuring Innovative MedTech, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corps' New to The Street will feature Innovative MedTech, Inc . (OTC: IMTH) ($IMTH) ("Company") on its nationally sponsored television programs. The series will span 12 months following the Company's health and wellness services.



TV Host Jane King will interview Innovative MedTech, Inc.'s management , who will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide ongoing updates about the Company's operations. Viewers will hear and learn more about the Company's operations in medical devices and technologies, as well as its subsidiary, SarahCare, an adult day health center provider with 26 locations throughout the U.S.

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show across the New to The Street's televised outlets on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. All broadcasted shows will stream for 24 months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on sponsored networks, and digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform at the Reuters 42nd Street Billboard, New York City.

In addition, New to The Street will host "Road Shows," gathering accredited investors and retail brokers to learn more about the Company. After each show's filming, invitees will meet personally with IMTH's management to understand the operational fundamentals and the investment value proposition.

"We are very excited to start working with the New to The Street's media team and look forward to talking about our business and highlighting the Company's value proposition. We believe New to The Street is an effective media platform to introduce IMTH to a new audience, enabling us to share our successes and latest business developments," stated Michael Friedman, Innovative MedTech, Inc.'s CEO.

During the media series, IMTH's management will update viewers on its ongoing adult day operations and focus on its growing portfolio of licensing and distribution of medical devices and technologies. Viewers will become acquainted with the Company's experienced management team, including adult day care experts and financial markets executives.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street T.V., states, "During the next media series, we expect fantastic T.V. interviews with IMTH's management, giving updates on its health and wellness operations. The elderly population in the U.S. is living longer, and the needs of these people are increasing. Innovative MedTech, Inc. is uniquely positioned to provide health services to seniors, a growing market segment. Viewers will also learn more about Management's commitment to acquiring and licensing medical devices and technologies, and how these are complementary and accretive to all business operations. We at New to The Street expect to maximize the show's viewership and investment communities' interest in Innovative MedTech, Inc.'s business model."

New to The Street's T.V. interviews with Innovative MedTech, Inc. (OTC: IMTH) ($IMTH) management will air on the Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming; air times and dates "To Be Announced."

About Innovative MedTech, Inc. (OTC: IMTH) ($IMTH):

Innovative MedTech, Inc. (OTC: IMTH) ($IMTH) is a provider of medical technology and devices as well as health and wellness services through its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care franchisor with one (1) corporate-owned center and twenty-six franchise locations across the U.S. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services – https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the U.S. and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

