Germany Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Rising Adoption of Telemedicine, Remote Monitoring, & Electronic Health Record Systems

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Germany digital health market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.7 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030

Several factors have led to Germany's notable advancements in the field of digital health. The rising adoption of digital healthcare services such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, electronic health record systems, and others by healthcare service providers is anticipated to drive the market. The nation's e-health infrastructure has been expanding, emphasizing digital supply and demand and patient acceptance and utilization of digital healthcare solutions.







The Digital Care Act (DVG) in Germany provides prescription access to digital health applications, paving the way for their widespread use and reimbursement. A "Fast Track" process has been established to ensure that all 73 million Germans with public health insurance (90%) have access to digital health applications to integrate them into the statutory health system. Rising healthcare costs have been a problem for Germany and many other developed nations. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Germany's healthcare spending accounted for roughly 11.7% of the country's GDP.



Germany Digital Health Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the mHealth services segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 51.4% in 2023, owing to the rising adoption. On the other hand, the tele-healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on components, the services segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 63.36% in 2023 and it is also anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The rising adoption of digital healthcare services such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, electronic health record systems, and others by healthcare service providers is anticipated to drive the market growth

In November 2023, Siemens Healthineers established investments in the application of AI to health care. It has developed 84 AI-enabled products and holds over 800 AI-related patents. In addition, it has produced several AI applications, including digital twins for the liver and heart and the AI RAD companion for radiology

Companies Featured

Siemens Healthineers

IBM Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Olympus Corporation

Resideo Technologies

Cisco

Telefonica SA

Softserve

Computer Program and Systems, Inc

Vocera Communications

Apple Inc

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Vodafone Group

Airstrip Technologies

Google, Inc

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies

Compu Group Medical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Germany





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Germany Digital Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Germany Digital Health Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Germany Digital Health Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Country Germany Digital Health Market by Technology Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Tele-healthcare

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Telecare

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Activity monitoring

4.5.2.3. Remote medication management

4.5.3. Telehealth

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2. Long-term Care (LTC) Monitoring

4.5.3.3. Video Consultation

4.6. mHealth

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Wearables

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2.2. BP Monitors

4.6.2.3. Glucose Meter

4.6.2.4. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2.5. Pulse Oximeter

4.6.2.6. Sleep Apnea Monitors

4.6.2.7. Neurological Monitors

4.6.2.8. Activity Trackers/Actigraphs

4.6.3. mHealth apps

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.3.2. Medical Apps

4.6.3.3. Fitness Apps

4.6.4. mHealth services, By Type

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.4.2. Monitoring Services

4.6.4.3. Independent Aging Solutions

4.6.4.4. Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services

4.6.4.5. Diagnosis Services

4.6.4.6. Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

4.7. Healthcare Analytics

4.8. Digital Health System

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Electronic Health Records (EHR)

4.8.3. E-prescribing System



Chapter 5. Germany Digital Health Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Treatment Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Country Germany Digital Health Market by Component Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2. Software

5.4.3. Services

5.4.4. mHealth Services, By Participants

5.4.4.1. Mobile Operators

5.4.4.2. Device Vendors

5.4.4.3. Content Players

5.4.4.4. Healthcare Providers



Chapter 6. Germany Digital Health Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Country Germany Digital Health Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Obesity

6.4.2. Diabetes

6.4.3. Cardiovascular

6.4.4. Respiratory diseases



Chapter 7. Germany Digital Health Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Country Germany Digital Health Market by Application Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Patients

7.4.2. Providers

7.4.3. Prayers

7.4.4. Other Buyers



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epoydo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment