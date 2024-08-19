Functional Carbohydrates in Pet Food Set to Drive Growth, Projected to Reach USD 15,984.8 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional carbohydrate market size is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.4% and top a valuation of USD 15,984.8 million by 2034. The functional carbohydrate market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness. Functional carbohydrates refer to a range of ingredients that offer specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These carbohydrates are often used in various end-use applications across several industries.



In the food and beverage sector, functional carbohydrates are incorporated into products to enhance nutritional profiles while providing functional benefits such as improved digestion, weight management, and sustained energy release. They are utilized in products like energy bars, sports drinks, and functional foods aimed at promoting gut health or supporting metabolic functions.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries utilize functional carbohydrates in dietary supplements and medicinal formulations designed to address specific health concerns such as blood sugar management, cholesterol reduction, and immune system support.

In the cosmetic industry, functional carbohydrates find applications in skincare products for their moisturizing and anti-aging properties. They contribute to formulations that improve skin hydration, texture, and overall appearance.

Overall, the functional carbohydrate market continues to expand as consumers seek healthier alternatives and products that offer additional health benefits beyond traditional nutrition. This growth is driven by ongoing research and development efforts to discover new functionalities and applications for these versatile ingredients.

Major Research on Applications of Functional Carbohydrates Influencing Market Growth

Key manufacturers, with the help of different research centers, public research universities, and crop institutes across the U.S., are actively researching the potential applications of functional carbohydrates. Constant research for increased application in the food & beverage, personal care, sports nutrition, and feed industries is being carried out.

The growing health concerns among people and advancements in R&D activities have led to the growth of the fibers and specialty carbohydrates market. Factors such as multifunctional benefits across various applications and their use as alternatives to sugar are contributing to the growth of the market.

Increasing Consumption of Nutrient-Enriched Food to Enhance Overall Health

The market is primarily driven by population growth and changes in consumer dietary preferences. Consumers are more likely to choose meals with functional ingredients if they want to lower their risk of obesity, weight management, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Stressful lives and rising stress levels have contributed to the rise in the occurrence of such health problems. Furthermore, people have a habit of eating large meals three to four times every day. People's health has suffered as a result of this. A trend of eating numerous smaller meals throughout the day has emerged as a result of increased awareness and a shift in eating habits.

These considerations have boosted the popularity of nutritious foods and the use of nutritional biscuits, snacks, and energy or protein bars to replace meals. Also, due to their need for regular meals, on-the-go snacking is becoming increasingly popular among children, while adults like it due to their active and hectic lifestyles. Other variables that are boosting market expansion include rising disposable incomes, convenience of transporting, and rising health concerns.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Functional Carbohydrates market will reach nearly USD 7,823.9 million by 2024.

The North America Functional Carbohydrates market is expected to register 4.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The demand for Functional Carbohydrates is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Foodchem International Corporation are expected to be the top players driving the industry growth.

Top countries driving the functional carbohydrate demand are US, China, India, Germany, and UK.



“The functional carbohydrate market is experiencing strong growth driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier food and beverage options. These ingredients offer specific health benefits like improved digestion and sustained energy, appealing to health-conscious consumers. With innovations in food science and expanding application across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the market shows promising opportunities for stakeholders to capitalize on growing health trends and consumer preferences”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Key functional carbohydrate brands are looking for new strategic partnerships to develop the applications in food and beverage industry, as well as the nutraceutical and personal care industry, while core business brands are focusing on supplying nutritional and high-quality solutions to customers consuming Omega-3 with several product innovations.

Leading Functional Carbohydrate Brands

Beneo GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Roquette Frères

Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Omega-3 market, presenting historical data (2019-2023) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2024-2034.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (Dietary Fiber, Functional Polysaccharides, Functional Oligosaccharides, Sugar Alcohols, and other Functional Monosaccharides), application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others), across seven major regions of the world.

