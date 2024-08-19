Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices (BGM Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (BGM Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), Distribution Channel, End-use (Hospitals, Homecare), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa diabetes care devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2024 to 2030

The rapidly growing technological innovations and an increase in obesity prevalence primarily fuel the demand for diabetes care devices in the MEA. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships, and the rising use of insulin-delivery devices are boosting the market in the MEA.

For instance, in December 2023, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and FIND joined to strengthen the expertise in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for healthcare professionals and diabetes patients. This partnership, known as ACCEDE (Improving CGM Access for Diabetes Equality), targets improving diabetes care through CGM usage in underprivileged nations, mainly focusing on Kenya and South Africa, which are low-income countries.



The growing awareness of diabetes care is driving the Middle East and Africa industry. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the adoption of healthier lifestyles, and growing government initiatives, raises the demand, resulting in market expansion. For instance, in 2021, the UAE government has set a goal to improve its citizens' overall health and well-being, including reducing the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes.

The National Agenda for UAE Vision 2021 includes strategies to enhance healthcare services, promote healthy lifestyles, and invest in research and innovation in the healthcare sector. These initiatives aim to reduce the burden of diabetes on the healthcare system and improve patients' overall quality of life.



Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the insulin delivery devices segment held the largest market share of 54.2% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. These devices are primarily used by individuals with diabetes who require insulin therapy to regulate their blood sugar. Insulin pens, pumps, needles, and syringes are the most widely used insulin delivery devices.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Hospital pharmacies stock various diabetes care devices, including blood glucose monitors, insulin delivery systems, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. The hospital segment is expected to continue dominating the market due to the high foot traffic and availability of products, making it easier for patients to obtain diabetes care devices.

This growth can be attributed to various market drivers, including technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about diabetes management.

In October 2022, Nemaura Medical, Inc. received a tentative purchase order from TPMENA, their licensed company for the MENA region, for the sugarBEAT system. Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology firm dedicated to creating and marketing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices, including CGM devices, and offering customized lifestyle coaching programs. The sugarBEAT system is an AI-powered CGM device.

Companies Featured

Abbott

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Bionime Corporation

Agamatrix, Inc.

Lifescan

Insulet Corporation

Lilly

Sanofi

Rossmax International Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Middle East & Africa diabetes care devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million) (USD Million)

4.5.2. Self-Monitoring Devices

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Blood glucose meters

4.5.2.3. Testing Strips

4.5.2.4. Lancets

4.5.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2. Sensors

4.5.3.3. Transmitters

4.5.3.4. Receiver

4.6. Insulin Delivery Devices

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Insulin Pens

4.6.3. Insulin Pumps

4.6.4. Insulin Syringes

4.6.5. Insulin Jet injectors



Chapter 5. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Hospital pharmacies

5.4.2. Retail pharmacies

5.4.3. Diabetes clinics/ centers

5.4.4. Online pharmacies

5.4.5. Others



Chapter 6. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Middle East & Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market by End-Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Diagnostic centers

6.4.3. Homecare



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9n5tj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment