Europe Commercial Drone Market Report 2024-2030: Product, Application, End-use, Propulsion Type, Range, Operating Mode, Endurance, Maximum Takeoff Weight Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Commercial Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, End-use, Propulsion Type, Range, Operating Mode, Endurance, Maximum Takeoff Weight, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe commercial drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030

The growing demand for aerial solutions and data-driven insights is fueling the adoption of commercial drones in Europe. Businesses and organizations recognize the value of drones for capturing aerial imagery, data, and insights that provide valuable information for decision-making, planning, and operations. Drones offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for collecting actionable intelligence and driving industry adoption and market growth.

Drones are used for several applications and are fetching demand from multiple industries, such as crop management in the agriculture industry, delivery in e-commerce and logistics, aerial shots in media and entertainment, advertising and project planning in real estate and construction, inspection and maintenance in energy, and others.



This broad applicability in various use cases from a multitude of industries is propelling market growth. In addition, government initiatives play an influential role in fueling market growth. For instance, in February 2024, the UK government announced its Defense Drone Strategy to foster the adoption and development of unmanned systems across land, sea, and air for the armed forces. The country intends to implement this initiative over the next decade and has invested USD 5.6 billion to support its plan.

Moreover, growing investments by businesses and venture capitalists stimulate market growth. For instance, in June 2023, Leonardo SpA, a company operating in the aerospace, security, and defense sectors, acquired a 10% stake in the cargo drone manufacturer Flying Drone. This investment is tied to the potential role Flying Basket could fulfill in a forthcoming national logistics network reliant on cargo drones.



Europe Commercial Drone Market Report Highlights

The rotary blade segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 79.3%. It is estimated to grow at a fast-paced CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for these drones for mapping and monitoring applications

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. The growing demand for agriculture and maintenance applications is accelerating the demand for maintenance and support solutions

The media & entertainment segment held the dominant market share in 2023. Camera drones allow filmmakers, advertisers, and photographers to take high-resolution aerial shots cost-effectively

The electric segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing prominence of sustainability. In addition, these drones grant extended flight hours and are relatively simple to maintain, which are among the contributing factors boosting the demand for electric drones

The visual line of sight (VLOS) segment held the dominant market share in 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to its ease of operation and utility in low-distance operations

The remotely piloted segment dominated the market in 2023. The factors responsible for this growth include the high adoption of these drones for surveillance and inspection operations

The < 5 hours segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023. The demand for drones by e-commerce companies for short-distance deliveries is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period

The 25 kg - 500 kg segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for specialized payloads and mission capabilities drives the adoption of drones in this segment

Companies Featured

ESA Space Solutions

ModalAI

DJI

Griff Aviation

Autel Robotics.

Ehang

Intel Corporation

Parrot Drone SAS.

Potensic

Elistair

Airmedia360

Flyability

Delair.

Field

AIRBUS

Dronevolt

General Atomics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.2.4. Propulsion type outlook

2.2.5. Range outlook

2.2.6. Operating mode outlook

2.2.7. Endurance outlook

2.2.8. Maximum takeoff weight outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Commercial Drone Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of drones for aerial photography, surveillance, and agriculture

3.3.1.2 Growing demand for drone-based delivery services

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Safety and privacy concerns associated with drones

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1 Growing investments in artificial intelligence and DAA systems

3.4. Europe Commercial Drone Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Fixed-wing

4.5. Rotary Blade

4.6. Hybrid



Chapter 5. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Commercial

5.4.1. Commercial market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.1 Filming & photography market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2 Inspection & maintenance market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.3 Mapping & surveying market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.4 Precision agriculture market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.5 Surveillance & monitoring market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1.6 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Government & Law Enforcement

5.5.1. Government & law enforcement marketing market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1 Firefighting & disaster management market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Search & rescue market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3 Maritime security market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4 Border patrol market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.5 Police operations market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.6 Traffic monitoring market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.7 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Europe Commercial Drone Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Agriculture

6.5. Retail & E-commerce

6.6. Media & Entertainment

6.7. Real estate & Construction

6.8. Security & Law Enforcement

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Propulsion Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Propulsion Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Gasoline

7.5. Electric

7.6. Hybrid



Chapter 8. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Range Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

8.5. Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

8.6. Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)



Chapter 9. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Operating Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Operating Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

9.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Operating Mode Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Remotely Piloted

9.5. Partially Piloted

9.6. Fully Autonomous



Chapter 10. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Endurance Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. Endurance Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

10.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Endurance Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

10.4. < 5 hours

10.5. 5-10 hours

10.6. >10 hours



Chapter 11. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Maximum Takeoff Weight Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Segment Dashboard

11.2. Maximum takeoff weight Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

11.3. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Maximum takeoff weight Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

11.4. < 25kg

11.5. 25 kg - 500 kg

11.6. >500 kg



Chapter 12. Europe Commercial Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.2. Company Categorization

12.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

12.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

12.5. Strategy Mapping

12.5.1. Expansion

12.5.2. Mergers & acquisition

12.5.3. Partnership & collaboration

12.5.4. New product launches

12.5.5. Research and development

12.6. Company Profiles

12.6.1 Company overview

12.6.2 Financial performance

12.6.3 Product benchmarking

12.6.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwdq62

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment