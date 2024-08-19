Managed Healthcare Executive® announces 2024 Emerging Leaders in Healthcare

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Healthcare Executive® is proud to unveil the 2024 Emerging Leaders in Healthcare feature in our August issue, spotlighting 14 exceptional individuals making strides early in their careers.



This year, editors refined the criteria to truly emphasize the "emerging" aspect of the award title, focusing on leaders who are at the beginning of their professional journeys. Watching their career trajectories in the years ahead will be an exciting endeavor.

Each of these leaders has been profiled on our website. Readers can find the candidates’ detailed responses to our questionnaire and video clips of the winners answering key questions.

In a healthcare landscape filled with challenges, these young professionals inspire confidence that the future of U.S. healthcare is in capable hands.

The 2024 Emerging Leaders in Healthcare include:

Katie Acker, MPH – Health Equity Program Director, Fallon Health

Eden Avraham-Katz, J.D. – General Counsel, 1upHealth, Inc.

Nisha Bhide, Pharm.D. – Director, Formulary Operations, Capital Rx

Courtney Bragg, MBA – Co-Founder and CEO, Fabric Health

Jamie Bullus, MPH – Population Health Analyst, Optum Rx

Kayla E. Friend, Pharm.D. – Executive Director, Specialty Digital and Patient Innovation, CVS Health

Charles Lin, M.S. – Vice President of Implementation and Sales, Longevity Health

Timothy O’Shea, Pharm.D., M.S. – Director, Specialty Pharmacy, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Prerak Parikh, Pharm.D. – Director, Specialty Clinical Solutions, Prime Therapeutics, LLC

Pleasant Radford Jr., MBA – Health Equity Officer, UCare

Anoop Raman, M.D., MBA – Chief Medical Officer, Complex Care, AbsoluteCare

Ana Cristina Rivera, Esq. – Vice President of Legal and Compliance, Abarca Health

Nick Stepro – Chief Product and Technology Officer, Arcadia

Abby Sugg, MSHCM – Associate Director of Healthcare and Public Health Programs, Digital Medicine Society

