Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Report 2024-2034: Innovations in Smart Grids, Smart Meters, Energy Storage, and IoT are Boosting the Appeal and Growth of the EaaS Market

World revenue for the Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market is forecast to surpass US$86 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings



Energy efficiency and cost savings are critical drivers for the global EaaS market. Businesses and institutions face increasing energy costs and seek solutions to optimise energy consumption. EaaS providers offer services that improve energy efficiency, reducing operational costs and energy waste. For example, through energy performance contracts, companies can implement energy-saving measures without upfront capital investment, paying for the upgrades through the cost savings achieved. In the commercial real estate sector, property owners use EaaS to retrofit buildings with smart energy systems, enhancing tenant satisfaction and property value.



Implementing EaaS Solutions Often Requires Substantial Upfront Investments in Infrastructure



One of the most significant restraining factors in the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market is the substantial upfront investment required for infrastructure implementation. Deploying EaaS solutions typically necessitates significant capital expenditure on advanced technologies such as smart grids, energy storage systems, and IoT devices. These initial costs can be a major deterrent for potential adopters, particularly smaller companies or those with limited financial resources. The high cost of installation and integration can outweigh the perceived benefits of EaaS, making it challenging to convince stakeholders to transition from traditional energy models to innovative EaaS solutions.

Market Driving Factors

New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities Sectors Driving the Market Growth

The Global Push Towards Renewable Energy Sources Increases Demand for EaaS Solutions

Innovations in Smart Grids, Smart Meters, Energy Storage, and IoT are Boosting the Appeal and Growth of the EaaS Market.

Market Restraining Factors

Financial Risks and Uncertainties Significant Challenges to Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market Growth

Expansion into Emerging Market Opportunities for Energy Business

Investment in EaaS Market Opportunities for the Growth

Key Questions Answered

How is the energy as a service (EaaS) market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the energy as a service (EaaS) market?

How will each energy as a service (EaaS) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each energy as a service (EaaS) submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading energy as a service (EaaS) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the energy as a service (EaaS) projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of energy as a service (EaaS) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the energy as a service (EaaS) market?

Where is the energy as a service (EaaS) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Payment Model

Subscription-Based

Pay-As-You-Go

Contract-Based

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Other End-User

By Service Type

Energy Supply Services

Energy Monitoring and Control

Predictive Maintenance

Operational and Maintenance Services

Other Services

By Component

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Building Management Systems (BMS)

Data Analytics Platforms

Energy Storage Systems

Distributed Generation

Other Components

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 15 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Bernhard

EDF Renewables

Enel X

Enertika

Engie SA

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wendel energy service.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market Market, with forecasts for payment model, end-user, service type, and component, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 20 key national markets

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market.

