Community Foundation Boulder County announces 2024 Community Trust grantees

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced the 104 community partners selected as 2024 Community Trust grant recipients. This year’s grantees, recommended by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of $434,350 to help address Boulder County’s most pressing needs.
“Every year, through the work of our Community Trust fund, we’re reminded of the amazing work Boulder County’s nonprofits do day in and day out to help build a community where all can thrive,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “The community foundation is thrilled to support these 104 organizations working to create equitable solutions to our county’s most pressing needs.”
Community Trust is an endowed fund of Community Foundation Boulder County that offers grants to community partners addressing prevalent needs. Every year, the community foundation nurtures and activates the leadership of roughly 80 community volunteers who review grants and make funding recommendations across six areas:
- Animal care and welfare.
- Arts and culture.
- Civic engagement.
- Education.
- Environment.
- Health and human services.
“Since our founding more than 30 years ago, Community Foundation Boulder County has been an industry leader in community-driven grantmaking,” said Sarah Harrison, the community foundation’s vice president of programs. “We’re grateful for the volunteers who, using their diverse set of perspectives, work together to make grant recommendations that will have a lasting impact on our communities.”
To learn more about Community Trust and our 2024 Community Trust grantees, visit commfound.org/grants.
2024 Community Trust Grantees ($434,350 Total)
Animal Care and Welfare ($12,150)
- Annie and Millie’s Place
- Colorado Pet Pantry
- Longmont Humane Society
Arts and Culture ($86,950)
- Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont
- Boulder County Arts Alliance
- Boulder Metalsmithing Association
- Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
- Cellists for Change
- CenterStage Theatre Company
- Community Roots Art Festival
- Creativity Alive
- Dairy Arts Center
- Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra
- JLF Colorado
- Lafayette History Museum
- Local Theater Company
- Mi Chantli
- Motus Theater
- NAACP Boulder County
- Nepali Jatra
- Roots Music Project
- Street Wise Arts
- Studio Arts Boulder
- The Catamounts
- Third Law Dance-Theater Inc.
- VIVA Theater
- WOW! Children’s Museum
Civic Engagement ($21,550)
- Al-Naas Civic & Cultural Foundation
- Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition
- Growing Up Boulder
- Ignite Adaptive Sports
- League of Women Voters of Boulder County
- Parent Engagement Network
Education ($85,350)
- Apache Nation of Colorado
- Boulder High School
- Boulder Valley School District
- Crossroads School
- Deshaciendo Nudos
- Fairview High School
- Family Learning Center
- Impact on Education
- Longmont Community Justice Partnership
- Longmont High School Education Foundation
- New Horizons Cooperative Preschool
- Ocean First Institute
- Open Door
- Temple Grandin School
- Think 360 Arts For Learning
- TLC Learning Center
- Wild Plum Center for Young Children and Families
Environment ($52,700)
- Cal-Wood Education Center
- Classrooms For Climate Action
- Community Cycles
- Cottonwood Institute
- Drylands Agroecology Research Foundation
- EcoArts Connections
- Eco-Cycle
- Sustainable Resilient Longmont
- Thorne Nature Experience
- Wild Bear Nature Center
- Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
Health and Human Services ($175,650)
- Association for Community Living
- Blue Sky Bridge
- Boulder Alano Club
- Boulder County AIDS Project
- Boulder Food Rescue
- Boulder Valley Health Center
- Bridge House
- Center for People With Disabilities
- Clinica Family Health
- Colorado Carshare
- Community Food Share
- Community Roots Midwife Collective
- Cultivate
- El Centro Amistad
- El Comité de Longmont
- Focus Reentry
- Harvest of Hope Pantry
- Haven Ridge
- Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County
- Inclusive Acres Boulder County
- Inn Between of Longmont, Inc.
- Jewish Family Service of Colorado
- Longmont Food Rescue
- Longmont Meals on Wheels
- Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund
- Medicine Horse Program
- Mindful Works
- Naropa Community Counseling
- Nederland Area Seniors Inc.
- OUR Center
- Project Angel Heart
- Recovery Café Longmont
- Rise Against Suicide
- Rocky Mountain Riding Therapy
- Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley
- Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence
- Sister Carmen Community Center
- Special Olympics Colorado
- Sprout City Farms
- TGTHR
- Veterans Community Project
- Via Mobility Services
- Women's Wilderness
About Community Foundation Boulder County
Vision: Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.
Mission: Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.
History: Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting over $171 million.
