Community Foundation Boulder County announces 2024 Community Trust grantees

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced the 104 community partners selected as 2024 Community Trust grant recipients. This year’s grantees, recommended by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of $434,350 to help address Boulder County’s most pressing needs.

“Every year, through the work of our Community Trust fund, we’re reminded of the amazing work Boulder County’s nonprofits do day in and day out to help build a community where all can thrive,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “The community foundation is thrilled to support these 104 organizations working to create equitable solutions to our county’s most pressing needs.”

Community Trust is an endowed fund of Community Foundation Boulder County that offers grants to community partners addressing prevalent needs. Every year, the community foundation nurtures and activates the leadership of roughly 80 community volunteers who review grants and make funding recommendations across six areas:

Animal care and welfare. Arts and culture. Civic engagement. Education. Environment. Health and human services.

“Since our founding more than 30 years ago, Community Foundation Boulder County has been an industry leader in community-driven grantmaking,” said Sarah Harrison, the community foundation’s vice president of programs. “We’re grateful for the volunteers who, using their diverse set of perspectives, work together to make grant recommendations that will have a lasting impact on our communities.”

2024 Community Trust Grantees ($434,350 Total)





Animal Care and Welfare ($12,150)

Annie and Millie’s Place

Colorado Pet Pantry

Longmont Humane Society





Arts and Culture ($86,950)

Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont

Boulder County Arts Alliance

Boulder Metalsmithing Association

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Cellists for Change

CenterStage Theatre Company

Community Roots Art Festival

Creativity Alive

Dairy Arts Center

Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra

JLF Colorado

Lafayette History Museum

Local Theater Company

Mi Chantli

Motus Theater

NAACP Boulder County

Nepali Jatra

Roots Music Project

Street Wise Arts

Studio Arts Boulder

The Catamounts

Third Law Dance-Theater Inc.

VIVA Theater

WOW! Children’s Museum





Civic Engagement ($21,550)

Al-Naas Civic & Cultural Foundation

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition

Growing Up Boulder

Ignite Adaptive Sports

League of Women Voters of Boulder County

Parent Engagement Network





Education ($85,350)

Apache Nation of Colorado

Boulder High School

Boulder Valley School District

Crossroads School

Deshaciendo Nudos

Fairview High School

Family Learning Center

Impact on Education

Longmont Community Justice Partnership

Longmont High School Education Foundation

New Horizons Cooperative Preschool

Ocean First Institute

Open Door

Temple Grandin School

Think 360 Arts For Learning

TLC Learning Center

Wild Plum Center for Young Children and Families





Environment ($52,700)

Cal-Wood Education Center

Classrooms For Climate Action

Community Cycles

Cottonwood Institute

Drylands Agroecology Research Foundation

EcoArts Connections

Eco-Cycle

Sustainable Resilient Longmont

Thorne Nature Experience

Wild Bear Nature Center

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers





Health and Human Services ($175,650)

Association for Community Living

Blue Sky Bridge

Boulder Alano Club

Boulder County AIDS Project

Boulder Food Rescue

Boulder Valley Health Center

Bridge House

Center for People With Disabilities

Clinica Family Health

Colorado Carshare

Community Food Share

Community Roots Midwife Collective

Cultivate

El Centro Amistad

El Comité de Longmont

Focus Reentry

Harvest of Hope Pantry

Haven Ridge

Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County

Inclusive Acres Boulder County

Inn Between of Longmont, Inc.

Jewish Family Service of Colorado

Longmont Food Rescue

Longmont Meals on Wheels

Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund

Medicine Horse Program

Mindful Works

Naropa Community Counseling

Nederland Area Seniors Inc.

OUR Center

Project Angel Heart

Recovery Café Longmont

Rise Against Suicide

Rocky Mountain Riding Therapy

Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley

Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence

Sister Carmen Community Center

Special Olympics Colorado

Sprout City Farms

TGTHR

Veterans Community Project

Via Mobility Services

Women's Wilderness









About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision: Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission: Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.

History: Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting over $171 million.





