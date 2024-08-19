Medical Adhesives Market Analysis by Application, Resin Type, Technology, Countries and Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives Market Report by Application, Resin Type, Technology, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Adhesives Market is projected to reach US$ 18.73 billion by 2032, a significant increase from US$ 10.02 billion in 2023. The market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2032 is estimated at 7.19%
The US medical adhesives market is thriving due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing aging population. Innovations in medical device technologies and increasing surgical procedures also boost demand. The market benefits from significant investments in research and development, creating superior biocompatible and durable adhesives.
Additionally, the rise of telemedicine and home healthcare services has expanded the use of medical adhesives in wearable and portable medical devices. Government initiatives to improve healthcare access further stimulate market growth. As a result, the U.S. market remains a leader in adopting and developing medical adhesives, supporting diverse medical applications, and enhancing patient care.
Increasing Surgical Procedures
The rise in surgical procedures worldwide is a significant driver for the medical adhesives market. As the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention increases, the demand for advanced medical adhesives grows. These adhesives are used extensively in surgical settings for wound closure, tissue bonding, and attaching medical devices.
They offer advantages over traditional sutures and staples, such as reduced operation time, lower infection risk, and minimal scarring. Innovations in adhesive technology, including bio-compatible and biodegradable options, further enhance their application in complex surgeries. The ongoing advancements and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques also bolster the need for reliable medical adhesive solutions.
Advancements in Medical Device Technologies
Rapid advancements in medical device technologies are significantly boosting the medical adhesives market. Modern medical devices like wearable sensors, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic tools require secure and reliable attachment methods. Medical adhesives offer a versatile solution, ensuring these devices remain in place without causing discomfort or skin irritation.
The development of specialized adhesives that are biocompatible and skin-friendly has further expanded their use. As the medical device market continues to innovate, introducing more sophisticated and patient-centric products, the demand for high-performance medical adhesives is expected to rise, supporting the growth of this market.
Growth in the Healthcare Sector
The global expansion of the healthcare sector, driven by increased healthcare spending and improved access to medical services, is propelling the medical adhesives market. Governments and private entities invest heavily in healthcare infrastructure, establishing new hospitals, clinics, and research facilities.
This growth increases demand for medical supplies, including adhesives used in various medical applications such as wound care, surgery, and device attachment. Additionally, the rise of telemedicine and home healthcare services has increased the need for portable medical devices, which rely on adhesives for secure and efficient operation. The overall growth in healthcare services ensures a steady demand for medical adhesives.
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancers drives the demand for medical adhesives. These conditions often require long-term care, frequent medical interventions, and devices that depend on adhesives for attachment. For instance, diabetes patients may use continuous glucose monitors that need to be securely attached to the skin, while cardiovascular patients may require wound care products after surgeries.
The need for reliable and durable adhesives in managing chronic diseases is crucial for improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The demand for medical adhesives is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across various therapeutic applications.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$10.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- 3M Co
- PPG Industries
- Dupoint De Nemours Inc.
Resin Type - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:
- Arcylic
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Others
Application - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:
- Dental
- Medical Device & Equipment
- External
- Internal
- Others
Technology - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- Hot-Melt
- Reactive
- Others
Country - Market breakup of 25 Countries:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Belgium
- Netherland
- Turkey
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the world
