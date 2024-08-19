IZEA Flex Named Best Influencer Marketing Platform in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that IZEA Flex has been named the Best Influencer Marketing Platform in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards . This annual program, conducted by MarTech Breakthrough—a leading market intelligence organization—celebrates the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries.



IZEA Flex, the company’s flagship influencer marketing platform, provides brands and agencies with a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing influencer marketing campaigns. The platform allows marketers to discover influencers, manage contracts, negotiate with creators, handle offers and payments, track campaign performance, and oversee budgets—all from a single, intuitive interface. Flex also empowers marketers to harness the potential of user-generated content through features like Dynamic Content Requests.

Flex stands out by enabling users to connect data across its various modules using associations, offering deeper insights and a more comprehensive understanding of their marketing efforts. The platform also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to equip marketers with tools that enhance content creation and campaign development. The Flex Budget Suite also provides real-time visibility into campaign expenditures, helping marketers manage their budgets more effectively and maximize their return on investment.

“We are honored and thrilled to see IZEA Flex recognized as the Best Influencer Marketing Platform in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Ted Murphy, CEO and founder of IZEA. “This award is a testament to our commitment to providing the best influencer marketing solution for brands and agencies of all sizes. Our goal has always been to empower marketers and creators with cutting-edge tools and capabilities that streamline and optimize their efforts. We are deeply grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for acknowledging our work.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

“IZEA is revolutionizing brand engagement and driving substantial growth across the creator ecosystem. Research shows that social media influencers reach at least 83% of all respondents ages 18-60, even though they are inundated with ads from every corner. They’re placing a higher value on influencers over conventional advertising or celebrity endorsements,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “IZEA Flex stands out by integrating AI and innovative features designed to empower marketers and creators, fostering creativity, efficiency, and seamless collaboration. We’re proud to award IZEA with our Best Influencer Marketing Platform award.”

New users can experience the power of IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

