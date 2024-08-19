Phantom Creek Estates Brings South Okanagan Elegance and Artistry to New Richmond Facility

Richmond, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fifth year of operations, Phantom Creek Estates has become renowned as both a leader in the B.C. wine industry and as the most spectacular destination winery in the South Okanagan. Now, it brings that style and splendour to the Lower Mainland with the opening of its new 4,075 square-foot Richmond, B.C. office and multi-function space at 6928 Pearson Way. Even better, the expansion coincides with the release of its first ultra-premium-tier Halo wine: the Bordeaux-style blend, Baoshan.

“Creating a premium-tier Bordeaux-blend from B.C.’s best grapes, and building a space to connect with our Lower Mainland wine club members have been key elements of my vision for Phantom Creek Estates,” said proprietor Richter Bai. “It’s a thrill to see it all coming to fruition.” The first release of Phantom Creek’s Halo wine will be the 2020 Baoshan, a full-bodied blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, petit verdot, and malbec.

Meaning “treasure mountain” in Chinese, Baoshan is symbolic of prosperity and aligns with the mission to create something to be cherished and shared, that can be passed down from generation to generation — a principle that has been important to Bai since he first conceived his plan for Phantom Creek Estates. Fittingly, this limited-release wine is made with exceptional fruit from the best lots in the Kobau and Becker vineyards. “This wine is the quintessential expression of Phantom Creek Estates' vineyards and terroir,” said Phantom Creek’s General Manager and Director of Winemaking, Mark Beringer.

Consulting Winemaker Olivier Humbrecht, MW agrees. “The Baoshan has been created with the philosophy of delivering a product that can elevate Canadian winemaking to unparalleled heights. Crafted with only our best fruit, it embodies the perfect synergy of every component.” Opening with vibrant aromas of wild strawberries, red cherries, and cassis, the wine features beautifully rounded flavours balanced with crisp acidity and well-integrated tannins. The extraordinary blend can be enjoyed now or aged for another 20 years in a collector’s cellar. Only two barrels of this first release were made, to be bottled in magnums, making it an extremely exclusive release.

Like the winery, the new space was designed with a focus on art and architecture. Designers J.DESIGN emphasized openness and fluidity, with arched doorways and clean lines to create an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and contemporary. Furnishings were meticulously chosen, including the 2022 Red Dot Design Award winning BUFA Arc Sofa, to balance functionality with style.

Beringer said the new space will facilitate greater market penetration for Phantom Creek Estates. “It will help us introduce our family of wines to an even greater audience,” he said. “We intend to hold winemakers’ dinners and special events, host partners and VIPs, and provide an individualized and exclusive experience in new ways for members of our Cru Club. Many exciting developments are to come as a result of our increased footprint into the Lower Mainland.”

The Baoshan will be available to purchase this fall. To learn more about the new wine from the tech sheet here. For the latest news on Phantom Creek Estates and its selection of wines, visit phantomcreekestates.com or follow @phantomcreek on Instagram or /PCEWine on Facebook.

ABOUT PHANTOM CREEK ESTATES | Located on the famed Black Sage Bench in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, Phantom Creek Estates is a destination winery like no other. Specializing in single-vineyard red and white varietals grown on storied vineyard sites, the commitment to creation, to the environment, and to challenging the status quo is clear in every aspect of winery operations. It’s evident in the care of certified organic vineyards, in traditional winemaking methods using state-of-the-art technology, and in the winery’s spectacular design, support of local producers, and dedication to art and culture. From the start, the winery has been guided by the long-term vision of building one of the leading wineries in the country, and in turn, of developing Canada as the next frontier in the world of wine. phantomcreekestates.com | @phantomcreek | /PCEWine

Locations:

The Winery: 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, British Columbia

Richmond Office: 6928 Pearson Way, Richmond, British Columbia

