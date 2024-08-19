Press Release

Qubit Pharmaceuticals nominated for "Best start-up" award at Prix Galien USA 2024

- Qubit Pharmaceuticals has been nominated for the 2024 edition of the prestigious Prix Galien USA, in the "Best Startup" category, out of a field of 41 companies, including 15 French contenders.

- In November, the company will be taking part in 2 days of networking in New York with experts and key actors in the US healthcare sector, to promote its technology and forge transatlantic partnerships.

Paris, 19 August 2024 - Qubit Pharmaceuticals, a deeptech company specializing in the discovery of new drug candidates through simulation and molecular modeling accelerated by hybrid HPC and quantum computing, announces that it has been nominated for the Prix Galien USA “Best Startup Award". This nomination is in line with Qubit Pharmaceuticals' strategic commitment to establishing and expanding its activities in North America, a key market for biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

Awarded by the Fondation Galien, the world's leading institution for honoring innovators in the field of life sciences, the Prix Galien is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. First introduced in France in 1970, the Prix Galien is now awarded in 17 countries, including the United States since 2007. Each year, it recognizes outstanding innovations that contribute to improving the quality of public healthcare. Organized in partnership with Business France, the Startup category, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, is designed to reward innovative French and international startups with a strong societal impact that are collaborating with an American entity in the Pharma, BioTech and Medtech fields. Prix Galien USA aims to raise the profile of startups and promote transatlantic partnerships with government, industry and academia.

As a nominee, Qubit Pharmaceuticals will participate in industry meetings, workshops and conferences around the US healthcare ecosystem to explore potential strategies for development in North America. The Startup Award ceremony will take place on November 7 at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

Robert Marino, CEO Qubit Pharmaceuticals, states : "We are extremely pleased to be nominated for this prestigious award. Beyond the sense of pride, this recognition once again underlines the excellence of our technology, and will be a powerful source of visibility in the U.S. for potential international partnerships".

Accelerating drug discovery with hybrid HPC and quantum computing

With a team of 60 specialists in quantum chemistry, computational chemistry, machine-learning and medicinal chemistry, and thanks to the hybrid use of HPC (High Performance Computing) supercomputers and quantum algorithms, Qubit Pharmaceuticals has developed its revolutionary drug discovery software platform, Atlas, which aims to reduce by a factor of 2 the time needed to screen, select and optimize a drug candidate of interest, and by a factor of more than 10 the investment required. Qubit Pharmaceuticals manages a portfolio of 7 drug discovery programs, with a focus on targets recognized as complex in fields such as oncology and chronic inflammatory diseases. Qubit Pharmaceuticals also has an innovative program focused on the discovery of new treatments using RNA.

About Qubit Pharmaceuticals

Qubit Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2020 with the vision of co-developing new, safer and more effective drugs with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. A spin-off from the research work of five internationally renowned scientists - Louis Lagardère (Sorbonne University and CNRS), Matthieu Montes (CNAM), Jean-Philip Piquemal (Sorbonne University and CNRS), Jay Ponder (Washington University in St Louis), Pengyu Ren (University of Texas at Austin) - Qubit Pharmaceuticals leverages its Atlas platform to discover new drugs through simulation and molecular modeling accelerated by hybrid HPC and quantum computing. The multidisciplinary team, led by CEO Robert Marino, and the founders are based in France at the Paris Santé Cochin incubator and in the USA in Boston.

Qubit Pharmaceuticals has been named "Technology Pioneer 2024" by the World Economic Forum, and has several high-profile partnerships such as the Institut Curie, Sorbonne University, and the Institute of Pharmacology at the University of Sherbrooke in Canada.

For further information, including the drug discovery portfolio, visit www.qubit-pharmaceuticals.com

About Galien Foundation

The Fondation Galien encourages, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Its vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative, life-saving treatments and technologies. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, is Honorary Founding President of the Fondation Galien.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the United States for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through the development of innovative treatments in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024.

The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of modern medical science and pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Galien Startup Award

Launched in France in 1970 and in the United States in 2007, the Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. Each year, it recognizes outstanding innovations that make a significant contribution to improving public health. The Prix Galien USA rewards innovations in 7 categories, via 2 selection committees made up of eminent experts and specialists. The Startup category is aimed at international startups collaborating with an American entity in the Pharma, BioTech and Medtech fields. Its aim is threefold:

1. Strengthen partnerships between government, industry and academia.

2. Enhance visibility with major American and international players (committees & jury, investors,

hospitals, associations, other candidates, etc.).

3. Promote transatlantic relations and encourage economic growth.

