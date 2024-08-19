Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment Strategic Research Report 2024: Growing Acceptance of Cosmetic and Aesthetic Procedures Expands Market Opportunities - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bromhidrosis Disease Treatment is estimated at US$756.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bromhidrosis treatment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing awareness and social stigma associated with body odor have led more individuals to seek medical treatment, boosting demand for effective therapies. Secondly, advancements in dermatological research and technology have expanded treatment options, making them more accessible and efficient. Additionally, the rise in disposable incomes and improved healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, has facilitated greater access to both non-invasive and surgical treatments.



The growth of e-commerce and telemedicine platforms has also made it easier for patients to access specialized treatments and consultations. Furthermore, the aging population, which is more prone to sweat-related issues, has increased the need for advanced bromhidrosis treatments. Lastly, strategic marketing efforts by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies to promote awareness and the benefits of their products have played a crucial role in driving market expansion.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Apocrine Body Odor Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$742.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.7%. The Eccrine Body Odor Treatment segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $206.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.1% CAGR to reach $264.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Avanor Healthcare Ltd, Cantabria Labs, Clutch, Inc. (DBA Carpe), and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $756.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



