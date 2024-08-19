Soy Desserts Strategic Market Report 2024: Rise of Plant-based Eating Trends Drives Growth - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Desserts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Soy Desserts is estimated at US$72.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$95.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the soy desserts market is driven by several factors, including advancements in food technology, an increase in consumer health consciousness, and strategic expansions in retail distribution. Technological improvements in processing and flavor masking techniques have enabled manufacturers to produce soy desserts that closely replicate the creamy texture and rich taste of their dairy counterparts, enhancing their appeal to mainstream consumers. As global health trends continue to promote protein-rich and low-fat diets, soy desserts are increasingly recognized for their nutritional benefits, further driving consumer interest and market growth.



The expanding availability of these products in supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms has also contributed significantly to their accessibility and popularity. Furthermore, the rise of social media as a tool for sharing information and personal experiences has helped demystify and popularize soy-based products, influencing new demographics to try and adopt them into their diets. Together, these dynamics ensure robust growth in the soy desserts market, meeting contemporary consumer demands for health, taste, and sustainability.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Soy Cakes & Pastries segment, which is expected to reach US$59.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Soy Ice Cream segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $20.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AFC Soy Foods, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $72.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



AFC Soy Foods, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation

Danone S.A.

Double Rainbow Ice Cream

Eden Foods, Inc.

House Foods America Corporation

Kerry Group plc

Kikkoman Corporation

NOW Health Group, Inc. (Now Foods)

Sanitarium Health Food Company

Sojasun

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Vitalia Health Food

