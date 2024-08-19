Air Purification Systems Strategic Business Report 2024: Sustainability Trends Propel Growth of Recyclable and Biodegradable Air Purification Filters

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purification Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Purification Systems was valued at an estimated US$15.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.



The increasing adoption of stand-alone air purification systems is a prominent trend, particularly in regions with high pollution levels such as India and China. These portable units offer flexibility and effectiveness in removing airborne particles within enclosed spaces. Another significant trend is the growing popularity of smart air purifiers, which can be controlled remotely via smartphones and provide real-time air quality data. Energy-efficient air purifiers are also gaining traction as consumers seek to reduce their environmental footprint and save on energy costs.



Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of respiratory diseases are driving demand for advanced air purification solutions in healthcare settings. The heightened awareness about indoor air quality continues to boost the demand for air purifiers in homes, offices, and public spaces to mitigate the spread of airborne diseases.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the HEPA Filter Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Ionic Filter Technology segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Air Purification Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aeroex Technologies Inc, Airfree, Produtos Electronicos, S.A., American Air Filter Manufacturing Sdn Bhd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Air Purification Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aeroex Technologies Inc

Airfree, Produtos Electronicos, S.A.

American Air Filter Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Brondell, Inc.

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

ISO-Aire

Krug & Priester GmbH & Co. KG (Ideal)

Lennox International Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Praan, Inc.

RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

SysTech Design Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Pollution Levels Generate Demand for Enhanced Air Quality Management Systems

Growing Health Awareness Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Air Purifiers

Rising Urbanization Propels Growth in the Adoption of Air Purification Systems

Stringent Government Regulations Strengthen Business Case for High-Efficiency Air Purification Solutions

Technological Advancements in Air Purification Systems Drive Adoption in Residential and Commercial Sectors

Smart Air Purifiers and Their Impact on Consumer Preferences

Rise of the Geriatric Population Spurs Growth in the Healthcare Segment of Air Purification Systems

Energy-Efficient Air Purifiers Propel Growth and Appeal to Environmentally Conscious Consumers

Expansion of the Automotive Industry Expands Addressable Market for Air Purification Systems

Integration of IoT in Air Purification Systems Strengthens Business Case for Smart Homes

Advances in Filter Technologies Sustain Growth in the Air Purification Market

Environmental Concerns Drive Adoption of Eco-Friendly Air Purification Systems

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Generates Demand for Advanced Air Purification Solutions

Growing Use of Stand-Alone Air Purification Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Adoption of Hybrid Air Purification Systems Drives Demand in Various Sectors

Air Purification Systems in Educational Institutions and Their Impact on Student Health

Adoption of Air Purification Systems in Hospitality Industry Generates Demand for High-Efficiency Units

Advances in Digital Connectivity Expand Addressable Market for Networked Air Purification Systems

Rising Incidence of Allergies and Asthma Spurs Growth in the Home Air Purification Market.

Sustainability Trends Propel Growth of Recyclable and Biodegradable Air Purification Filters

Here`s the Story: Impact of Indoor Air Quality on Workplace Productivity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



