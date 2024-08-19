GivBux, Inc. Has Filed SEC Form 10 and All Required Documents to Qualify as a Fully-Reporting OTCQB Corporation 

Newport Beach, CA, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly-traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that the company has submitted its SEC Form 10 and all accompanying documents required to qualify as a fully-reporting Required OTCQB Corporation.



In conjunction with this announcement, GivBux President Umesh Tim Singh stated, “We are very excited to announce this major milestone in the evolution of our corporation. I want to commend our executive team for their hard work and diligence in accomplishing this task in such a relatively short period of time. This has been a time-consuming process that required the completion of an intensive 2-year independent audit, a thorough accompanying opinion letter prepared by our SEC attorney, and the preparation and EDGARization of an exhaustive 200+ page SEC Form 10 filing with both the SEC and OTC Markets. Upon completion of these filings, GivBux has now submitted all documentation required to qualify as a fully-reporting OTCQB corporation pursuant to Section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We anticipate the accompanying shareholder update to be effective within 30 days of the filing, pending final review and acceptance by OTC Markets. The upgrading of our status to fully-reporting OTCQB opens the doors to exciting new opportunities, and we will be releasing more news and updates about these in the coming weeks and months.”

ABOUT GIVBUX, INC:

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."



The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



