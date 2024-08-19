DRIL-QUIP, INC. ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Have Suffered Losses in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) resulting from allegations that Dril-Quip, Inc. may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Dril-Quip securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27144 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 8, 2024, after the market closed, Dril-Quip filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. In this current report, Dril-Quip disclosed that it had become “became aware of an error in the classification of certain inventory write-downs from 2021. [. . .] The Company classified these charges as “Restructuring and other charges”; however, these charges should have been classified in “Cost of sales” in the Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in accordance with ASC 420-10-S99-3. As a result, “Cost of sales” was understated and “Restructuring and other charges” was overstated by $67 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Affected Period”).”

Further, Dril-Quip disclosed that “after considering the recommendations of management and discussion with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm[,] the Audit Committee of our board of directors (“Audit Committee”) concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Period should no longer be relied upon due to the error described above. Any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other related financial information covering the Affected Period also should no longer be relied upon.”

Finally, Dril-Quip disclosed that the “Management has also concluded that, in light of the findings described above, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2023 were not effective”, and that it intended “to complete and file restated consolidated financial statements for the Affected Period[.]”

On this news, the price of Dril-Quip stock fell by 9.9% on July 9, 2024.

