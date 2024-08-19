CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVRX). Investors who purchased CVRx securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CVRX.



Investigation Details

On July 10, 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued proposed payment rates for outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Center (“ASC”) services. Piper Sandler issued a note indicating that under the CMS rules, reimbursement for CVRx’s heart failure device would fall by 38.1% for ASC services and by 32.9% for hospital outpatient services. Based on this news, shares of CVRx dropped over 38.5% on the same day.

What's Next?

