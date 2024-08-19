Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Q2 Digital Colocation Business Revenue increased 77% Y/Y

Q2 Energy Management Business Revenue increased 70% Y/Y

Company Optimized and Reduced Q2 SG&A Expenses by 42% Y/Y

Q2 2024 Total Revenue Increased 24% Y/Y and Increased 75% YTD (6 months) of 2024

MIDLAND, Pa., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson”, “the Company”), a publicly traded digital infrastructure provider headquartered in the United States, today announced its unaudited financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President of Mawson, said, "We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter, including growth of our digital colocation business with revenue increasing by 77% this quarter, and growth of our energy management business with revenue increasing by 70% this quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. In line with our long-term growth strategy, we are also delighted to continue to make significant strategic strides and have achieved several major milestones. We have successfully completed the operational expansion of our Midland facilities by 20% to 120 MW, which is expected to be amongst the largest operating sites in the PJM market amongst all the North American Public Bitcoin mining companies. We also further strengthened our market presence by signing and executing an additional colocation agreement with an enterprise customer. In addition, we expanded our digital colocation business into new digital assets. Moreover, we recently broadened our business to include AI (artificial intelligence) and HPC (high-performance computing) colocation markets, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and evolving market and customer needs. We are excited about the future of our digital infrastructure platforms and our computing infrastructure to provide solutions across digital assets, AI, and HPC markets.”

Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and to-date, includes:

Q2 2024 Digital colocation business revenue increased 77% Y/Y to $8.13 million.

Q2 2024 Energy management business increased 70% Y/Y to $1.73 million.

Q2 2024 Bitcoin production of 49 BTC 1 and Bitcoin self-mining revenue of $3.25 million.

and Bitcoin self-mining revenue of $3.25 million. Q2 2024 Total Revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $13.11 million, and increased 75% YTD (6 months) in 2024.

Completed 20 MW expansion of its Midland facilities, increasing Midland’s operating capacity by 20% to 120 MW, growing to be amongst the largest operating sites in the PJM market amongst all the North American Public Bitcoin mining companies. The Midland site is located near Pittsburgh, a growing hub of innovation around digital infrastructure, digital assets, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Increased Mawson’s total combined capacity to about 129 MW across all its facilities.

Executed new additional colocation agreement with an enterprise digital asset customer.

Expanded colocation business into new digital assets, such as KAS mining colocation services.

Strengthened management and operational teams with hires across sales, operations, finance and corporate functions.

Expanded into AI (artificial intelligence) and HPC (high-performance computing) colocation markets.

Executed an AI/HPC colocation agreement for 20 MW to host NVIDIA GPUs.



Conferences and Events Update

Mawson has planned for its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla to join the following upcoming conferences and events. Please contact IR@Mawsoninc.com for further information.

Gateway Conference in September 2024 in San Francisco, California

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2024 in New York City, New York

Token 2049 in September 2024 in Singapore

World Summit Artificial Intelligence (AI) in October 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Bitcoin Europe in October 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Money 20/20 in October 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pacific Bitcoin in October 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Tech & AI Live in November 2024 in New York, New York



About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is building Next-Generation Infrastructure Platforms for AI, HPC, and Digital Assets. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing solutions, and digital assets using a Carbon-Free energy approach.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

1 Average BTC sales price for Q2 was $65,657