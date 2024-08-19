Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) securities during the period of November 15, 2023 through May 29, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until August 26, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On May 30, 2024, Maxeon announced financial results for the first quarter 2024 in a press release, reporting a 41% year-over-year decline in revenue to $187.5 million. The Company disclosed that it was facing a serious cash flow challenge as the result of, in part, the termination of the SunPower supply agreement. The Company revealed that, as a result, it was forced to negotiate commitments for significant liquidity support which will result in substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE (TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.) ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder. On this news, the Company's share price fell 34.7%, or $1.08, to close at $2.03 per share on May 30, 2024

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Maxeon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

