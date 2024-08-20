UnCommon Logic Announces Expansion of its Specialized Services for E-commerce Companies

Austin, TX, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnCommon Logic, an Austin-based digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its specialized services as an e-commerce PPC consultant. With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, UnCommon Logic has a proven track record of helping e-commerce brands achieve remarkable growth and success.



(un)Common Logic

At UnCommon Logic, every e-commerce business is recognized for its unique goals and challenges. The approach begins with a deep understanding of each client's specific business objectives, whether it's acquiring more new customers, increasing orders, achieving a higher average order value, growing revenue, or other tailored goals. By partnering with UnCommon Logic, e-commerce companies can expect a customized digital marketing strategy that aligns with their unique needs and drives exceptional results.

The team of experts begins by thoroughly assessing the current digital marketing efforts, sales and customer service teams, and fulfillment operations of clients. This comprehensive evaluation includes a deep dive into analytics, tracking, and conversion actions to identify areas of improvement and opportunities for growth. By understanding the client's current situation, a targeted and effective PPC strategy can be developed to maximize return on investment.

One of the standout success stories involves helping an e-commerce company increase its revenue by an astonishing 35x. This remarkable achievement underscores the expertise and dedication that (un)Common Logic brings to every client partnership. The team is adept at pivoting strategies as market conditions and business goals evolve, ensuring sustained growth and continued success for clients.

As an e-commerce PPC consultant, UnCommon Logic offers a range of services designed to optimize performance and drive growth. These services include:

Comprehensive PPC Strategy Development: Creating tailored PPC strategies that align with each client's specific goals, leveraging data-driven insights to maximize campaign effectiveness.

Keyword Research and Optimization: Conducting thorough keyword research to identify high-performing keywords that drive relevant traffic and conversions.

Ad Creation and Testing: Developing compelling ad copy and creatives that resonate with the target audience and conducting rigorous A/B testing to optimize ad performance.

Bid Management: Managing bids strategically to ensure cost-effective ad placements and maximize return on investment.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting: Continuously monitoring campaign performance, providing detailed reports and insights to keep clients informed and involved in the process.

Conversion Rate Optimization: Offering conversion rate optimization services to enhance the overall user experience and increase the likelihood of conversions.

UnCommon Logic's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive 81% client retention rate, a testament to the agency's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality results. Moreover, the agency's status as a Google Partner, Meta Business Partner, and Bing Select Partner underscores its credibility and expertise in the digital marketing industry. These partnerships enable UnCommon Logic to stay at the forefront of industry trends and leverage the latest tools and techniques to benefit its clients.

The agency's dedication to transparency, honesty, and responsive communication sets it apart. The team treats clients' paid media investments as if they were their own money, ensuring that every dollar spent is optimized for maximum impact. The client-centric approach means maintaining open lines of communication, providing regular updates and detailed reporting to keep clients informed and engaged.

Client testimonials highlight the value and impact of the services. One satisfied client shared, "UnCommon Logic has been an incredible partner for us. They are meticulous in their approach, thoughtful in their strategy and leverage clever insights to maintain a digital marketing presence that consumers will respond to, which has transformed our business.” - Jake Bodrero, COO, Seat Covers Unlimited

With UnCommon Logic as an e-commerce PPC consultant, businesses can expect a strategic partner dedicated to driving success. The team's expertise in digital marketing for e-commerce brands, combined with a personalized approach, ensures that businesses receive the results they deserve.

For more information on how UnCommon Logic can help e-commerce brands achieve their digital marketing goals, call us at (512) 872-6943.

###

Media Contact

Lindsey Black

(un)Common Logic

5926 Balcones Drive, Suite 130, Austin, TX 78731

contactus@uncommonlogic.com





Attachment