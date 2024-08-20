Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating LifeStance and Customers Bancorp and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) and Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)

LifeStance is the subject of a report published by Hindenburg Research on February 1, 2024, titled: "LifeStance: A Private Equity-Backed Mental Health Rollup Headed For A Breakdown." According to the report, "Overall, we think LifeStance is a classic example of what happens when private equity meets a ‘hot' healthcare sector: Massive debt fueling a grinding, metric-focused corporate culture resulting in worse quality of care for patients, a worse environment for clinicians and long-term losses for the average investor." Following this report, shares of LifeStance dropped over 8% in morning trading on the same day.

For more information on the LifeStance investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LFST

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

On April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Carla Leibold, "was notified of her termination from employment with the Company on April 10, 2024, for ‘cause' under her employment agreement for violating Company policy, which termination was effective immediately." The Company also reported that Ms. Leibold "has disputed the Company's characterization of her separation from the Company." On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 4.9%, to close at $46.62 per share on April 15, 2024. Then, on April 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp disclosed in additional SEC filings that, contrary to its previous announcement that Ms. Leibold had been terminated for cause, the Company and Ms. Leibold had "agreed that the termination of Ms. Leibold's employment is a separation by mutual agreement," pursuant to which agreement Ms. Leibold was entitled to receive $2.5 million in cash. On this news, Customers Bancorp's stock price fell $2.71 per share, or 5.47%, to close at $46.82 per share on April 26, 2024.

For more information on the Customers Bancorp investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CUBI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: