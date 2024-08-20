Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Helen of Troy, Owens & Minor, Iris Energy, and DexCom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), and DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE)

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its first-quarter revenue and profits, simultaneously slashing its full-year outlook for sales and earnings. Following this news, the Company's stock experienced a sharp decline, plummeting by 27% in pre-market trading.

For more information on the Helen of Troy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HELE

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)

On June 24, 2024, Owens & Minor announced that “the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has, at the request of the Company, resigned from his position as an officer of the Company, effective June 21, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Owens & Minor investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OMI

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that Iris Energy “has always, and will continue to be – a non-player in the HPC space because its facilities were built for BTC mining and are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs.”

Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

For more information on the Iris Energy investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IREN

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

On July 25, 2024, after the closure of market trading, DexCom issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported revenue figures amounting to $1.004 billion. However, the press release conveyed that the Company’s performance did not meet its established high standards of execution. Furthermore, DexCom revised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024, projecting a revenue range between $4 billion and $4.05 billion. This adjustment was attributed to "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality," which have been identified as factors influencing the Company’s financial outlook.

Following this news, DexCom stock was trading down 39% during pre-market trading on July 26, 2024.

For more information on the DexCom investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DXCM

