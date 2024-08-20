GLOBUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Globus Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Globus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Globus Medical, Inc. (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GMED) on behalf of Globus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Globus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On August 13, 2024, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Globus disclosed that "[o]n July 16, 2024, Globus Medical, Inc. received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA') following an inspection of our facilities in Audubon, Pennsylvania. In the warning letter, the FDA cited deficiencies in the response letters sent by the Company to the FDA following the Form 483, List of Investigational Observations, which was delivered to the Company in connection with the inspection that occurred from February 15, 2024 until March 7, 2024. The letter describes observed non-conformities in establishing and maintaining product complaint procedures, including complaint investigations, trending, risk reconciliation, and Medical Device Report (MDR) procedures including timely reporting, pertaining to the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic system."

Following disclosure of the FDA's warning letter, Globus's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $67.32 per share on August 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Globus shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

