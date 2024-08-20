20th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 19th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,926 Lowest price per share (pence): 699.00 Highest price per share (pence): 714.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 704.4304

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 704.4304 1,926 699.00 714.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 19 August 2024 08:19:32 67 704.00 XLON 00293300519TRLO1 19 August 2024 10:43:05 24 701.00 XLON 00293489487TRLO1 19 August 2024 10:43:05 269 701.00 XLON 00293489488TRLO1 19 August 2024 10:43:05 59 701.00 XLON 00293489489TRLO1 19 August 2024 10:43:05 79 701.00 XLON 00293489490TRLO1 19 August 2024 12:19:24 118 700.00 XLON 00293500282TRLO1 19 August 2024 12:19:24 117 700.00 XLON 00293500283TRLO1 19 August 2024 12:19:52 122 699.00 XLON 00293500288TRLO1 19 August 2024 12:43:53 120 703.00 XLON 00293500708TRLO1 19 August 2024 15:21:24 350 706.00 XLON 00293504790TRLO1 19 August 2024 15:21:24 122 706.00 XLON 00293504791TRLO1 19 August 2024 15:45:31 122 706.00 XLON 00293505850TRLO1 19 August 2024 16:21:02 121 710.00 XLON 00293507748TRLO1 19 August 2024 16:21:02 120 710.00 XLON 00293507749TRLO1 19 August 2024 16:25:54 114 714.00 XLON 00293508043TRLO1 19 August 2024 16:28:53 2 713.00 XLON 00293508205TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970