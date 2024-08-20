20th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|19th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,926
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|699.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|714.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|704.4304
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|704.4304
|1,926
|699.00
|714.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|19 August 2024 08:19:32
|67
|704.00
|XLON
|00293300519TRLO1
|19 August 2024 10:43:05
|24
|701.00
|XLON
|00293489487TRLO1
|19 August 2024 10:43:05
|269
|701.00
|XLON
|00293489488TRLO1
|19 August 2024 10:43:05
|59
|701.00
|XLON
|00293489489TRLO1
|19 August 2024 10:43:05
|79
|701.00
|XLON
|00293489490TRLO1
|19 August 2024 12:19:24
|118
|700.00
|XLON
|00293500282TRLO1
|19 August 2024 12:19:24
|117
|700.00
|XLON
|00293500283TRLO1
|19 August 2024 12:19:52
|122
|699.00
|XLON
|00293500288TRLO1
|19 August 2024 12:43:53
|120
|703.00
|XLON
|00293500708TRLO1
|19 August 2024 15:21:24
|350
|706.00
|XLON
|00293504790TRLO1
|19 August 2024 15:21:24
|122
|706.00
|XLON
|00293504791TRLO1
|19 August 2024 15:45:31
|122
|706.00
|XLON
|00293505850TRLO1
|19 August 2024 16:21:02
|121
|710.00
|XLON
|00293507748TRLO1
|19 August 2024 16:21:02
|120
|710.00
|XLON
|00293507749TRLO1
|19 August 2024 16:25:54
|114
|714.00
|XLON
|00293508043TRLO1
|19 August 2024 16:28:53
|2
|713.00
|XLON
|00293508205TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970