20th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:19th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,926
Lowest price per share (pence):699.00
Highest price per share (pence):714.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):704.4304

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON704.43041,926699.00714.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
19 August 2024 08:19:3267704.00XLON00293300519TRLO1
19 August 2024 10:43:0524701.00XLON00293489487TRLO1
19 August 2024 10:43:05269701.00XLON00293489488TRLO1
19 August 2024 10:43:0559701.00XLON00293489489TRLO1
19 August 2024 10:43:0579701.00XLON00293489490TRLO1
19 August 2024 12:19:24118700.00XLON00293500282TRLO1
19 August 2024 12:19:24117700.00XLON00293500283TRLO1
19 August 2024 12:19:52122699.00XLON00293500288TRLO1
19 August 2024 12:43:53120703.00XLON00293500708TRLO1
19 August 2024 15:21:24350706.00XLON00293504790TRLO1
19 August 2024 15:21:24122706.00XLON00293504791TRLO1
19 August 2024 15:45:31122706.00XLON00293505850TRLO1
19 August 2024 16:21:02121710.00XLON00293507748TRLO1
19 August 2024 16:21:02120710.00XLON00293507749TRLO1
19 August 2024 16:25:54114714.00XLON00293508043TRLO1
19 August 2024 16:28:532713.00XLON00293508205TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970