Appointment: Jaana Nikunen as SATO’s Head of Procurement

SATO Corporation, Press release, 20 Aug 2024 at 09:00 am

Jaana Nikunen, M.Sc. (Econ.), 38, has been appointed as the Head of Procurement of SATO, one of Finland's largest housing companies, starting from 1 September 2024. She will report to Executive Vice President Elina Vaurasalo.

Nikunen has previously worked at Lidl and is joining SATO from her role as Head of Procurement for Scandic Hotels Finland.

"I am very pleased that Jaana is joining our top-notch team, bringing with her strong procurement expertise, experience, and vision," says Vaurasalo, who is responsible for SATO's housing business. "Jaana will have the opportunity to develop SATO's partnerships, procurement processes, and sustainable supply chains, supported by a fantastic and diverse team of experts."

"I arrive to SATO with such a positive vibe,” smiles Nikunen and adds: "I have gained an excellent impression of the company and the work community, and I am very much looking forward to getting to know my colleagues and developing SATO's procurement together!"



Elina Vaurasalo, Executive Vice President, SATO Corporation

p. +358 201 43 4064, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. www.sato.fi/en