Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 33

Company announcement no. 52
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,929,697   239,730,307
12 August 202413,000134.301,745,900
13 August 202413,500133.931,808,055
14 August 202414,000134.561,883,840
15 August 202414,000132.091,849,260
16 August 202415,500131.712,041,505
Total week 3370,000 9,328,560
Total accumulated1,999,697 249,058,867

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,141,786 treasury shares equal to 1.82 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


