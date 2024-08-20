Whack'em TON Mini Game Launches on Telegram with Exclusive Tap Game Features

Charlestown, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pre-launch of the highly awaited Telegram mini-game, Whack'em TON, is now official. Developed by BitStack Developments and managed by Web3 RWA Foundation, Whack'em TON ensures a renewed experience for gamers.

Whack’em allows players to join the TON ecosystem and obtain Whack'em Tokens. Whack'em TON is bringing a new kind of experience for any gamer or Web3 fan with a unique competitive edge. The project clearly features a community-first approach as a go-to-market strategy.

Unleashing the Fun: The Whack'Em TON Project Launch

Whack'Em TON is an addition to The Open Network's gaming sector, with a nice experience to engage and reward players. This game, based on the whack-a-mole concept, uses blockchain features to ensure an outstanding, unique competitive edge in gameplay.

In practical terms, users will be playing for a percentage of the game's total points issued. The system allows gamers to directly influence their share of the Whack’em token airdrop. To reward early participation, the initial airdrop will distribute 5% of the total supply. The team mentioned a further 5% airdropped once the player base reaches 5 million users.

This policy has a clear strategy behind it, which is to ensure that competitiveness is robust. For the players, it means every point they get increases the potential rewards they can earn.

The Gaming Revolution of Telegram: A New Market Opportunity

The team behind the Whack'em TON project has a very clear vision for the market. In a recent interview, Inal Kardan (Gaming Lead for TON Foundation) highlighted a clear path for this new gaming ecosystem. In fact, Kardan believes the potential for market expansion in Telegram's gaming industry to be huge.

The ratio of users playing games in the app was initially only 1%, but it has grown by about 20%. This progression represents an incredible increase in user engagement, as Kardan underlined.

Successful games in TON, such as Notcoin and Hamster Kombat, have thus opened a brand-new era for interactive gaming. The Whack’em TON team envisions a new era of interactive gaming anchored in community engagement and community rewards.

The launch of Whack'Em TON will follow this new trend in monetization. The project will have an emphasis on user base and engagement aside from the conventional in-app purchase.

Furthermore, the game seeks to encourage broad adoption and development within the wider Web3 space. The strategy gives players an enjoyable experience inside and outside of the game, as well as associated benefits within that ecosystem.

About Whack'em TON

Whack'em TON is a one-of-a-kind Telegram game designed by BitStack Developments and managed by the Web3 RWA Foundation. It packs a competitive advantage by rewarding users with Whack'em Tokens when they amass certain points.

This follows the trend of building communities and retaining users rather than spending them through in-app purchases. Users can start playing in the next generation of gaming, collecting rewards that are correlated to their activity in the ecosystem. Gamers can be part of this next generation by checking out the official Telegram channel of Whack'Em TON.

The Web3 RWA Foundation emphasizes a strong commitment to excellence and innovation in the development of the Web3 space. This exciting new game also relies on BitStack Developments, a leading software and blockchain solution in the market.

Anyone who would like to know more about the game of Whack'em TON can check out its official website. For information about the development of the game, the social media pages below share regular updates on Whack'em TON.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Telegram bot