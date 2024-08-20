Air Fryer Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.84 billion by 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Air Fryer Market.

The global Air fryer market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.71 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.84 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

The Global Air Fryer Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness. As a healthier substitute for conventional frying techniques, air fryers are well-liked for their capacity to cook food with very little oil. The ease with which these appliances can accommodate hectic lifestyles by offering quick and effective cooking solutions is what propels the industry. The market is growing as a result of technological developments and advancements including more features and improved cooking efficiency. Market demand is further increased by the large selection of models and designs that cater to a wide range of consumer tastes. The air fryer market is dynamic and competitive since leading businesses in the sector are constantly coming up with new ideas to cater to changing consumer needs.

Top Leading Companies of Global Air Fryer Market are - Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Breville Group Limited, Groupe SEB, SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity), Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation), Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited, GoWISE USA (Ming’s Mark Inc), NuWave, LLC, De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l

The leading players of the Air Fryer industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed based on production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among air fryer players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Digital Air Fryer

Manual Air Fryer

Multifunctional Air Fryer

Compact Air Fryer

Large-Capacity Air Fryer

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Direct Sales

By Component

Air Fryer Oven

Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Air Fryer Basket

By Wattage

Below 1200 Watt

1200-1500 Watt

1500-1800 Watt

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial (Restaurants, Hotels, etc.)

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Recent Developments:

18 January 2023 – Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, and Masimo, a global medical technology company, announced an expansion of their partnership to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1™ advanced health tracking watch. The W1 will integrate with Philips’s enterprise patient monitoring ecosystem to advance the forefront of telemonitoring and telehealth.

Influence of the Air Fryer market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Air Fryer Market.



- Air fryer Market recent innovations and major events



-A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the air fryer market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Air fryer market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of air fryer market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.



-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Air fryer market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Air Fryer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Air Fryer Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. The Air Fryer industry report additionally presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

