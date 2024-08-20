$30.8 Bn Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Markets, 2031: Opportunities in Expansion of Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacities and Growing Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Formulation Secondary Packaging End-of-line Packaging - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is projected to reach $30.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2031
This report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over four years (2021-2024).
The pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow due to several factors: the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising demand for generic and biopharmaceutical products, and an increasing geriatric population. Pharmaceutical companies are also facing more stringent regulations and a need for more adaptable manufacturing solutions, coupled with a trend toward outsourcing manufacturing operations. However, the market's expansion may be constrained by the increasing adoption of refurbished equipment.
Additionally, the expansion of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, growing pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines & self-medication are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the changing industry needs due to the constantly evolving pharmaceutical space challenge impeding the market's growth.
Among the types studied in this report, the packaging equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 5.6% during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced primary packaging solutions that preserve the efficacy and stability of formulations. Additionally, there is a rising preference for packaging topical pharmaceutical products in stick packs and flat sachets for ease of transport. Ensuring dosing accuracy and enhancing consumer compliance are also contributing factors to this growth.
An in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). It covers the major countries in each region.
In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of over 35.9% of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market. Furthermore, the U.S. is projected to hold the largest share of the North American pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market. Increased healthcare spending on drugs and investment initiatives by various public organizations to propel domestic manufacturing R&D on drugs in the country drive the growth of this market in the U.S.
Market Insights
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Drivers
- Increased Pharmaceutical Production Driving the Adoption of Processing & Packaging Equipment
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Growing Demand for Generic Drugs
- Growing Demand for Flexible Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical Companies' Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Operations
Restraints
- Growing Adoption of Refurbished Equipment
Opportunities
- Expansion of Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacities
- Growing Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditures
- Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicines & Self-Medication
Challenges
- Changing Industry Needs due to the Constantly Evolving Pharmaceutical Space
Trends
- Sustainability and Green Initiatives
- Smart Packaging
- Other Trends
Regulatory Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Key Growth Strategies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Competitive Dashboard
- Industry Leaders
- Market Differentiators
- Vanguards
- Emerging Companies
Pharmaceutical Processing & Primary Packaging Equipment
Oral Formulations
- Oral Solid Dosages
- Processing Equipment
- Capsule Making Equipment
- Blending Equipment
- Fluidized Bed Machines
- Coating Equipment
- Milling Equipment
- Capsule Filling Equipment
- Compression/Press Equipment
- Other Processing Equipment
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Blister Packaging Equipment
- Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment
- Bottle Labeling Equipment
- Powder Sachet Filling & Packaging Equipment
- Strip Packaging Equipment
- Tablet Counting Equipment
- Oral Liquid Dosages
- Processing Equipment
- Stirrers and Homogenizers
- Preparation Vessels, Melting Vessels, and Storage Tanks
- Filtration Units
- Sugar Charging/Transfer Systems
- Other Equipment
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment
- Bottle Labeling Equipment
Parenteral Formulations
- Processing Equipment
- Mixing Equipment, Preparation Tanks, and Other Containers
- Process Systems (SVP, LVP)
- Filtration Units
- Sterilization Tunnels
- Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Steam-In-Place (SIP) System
- Aseptic Inspection Systems
- Other Processing Equipment
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment
- Aseptic Filling Equipment
- Parenteral Labeling Equipment
- Washing & Drying Equipment
- Nested Filling Systems
Topical Formulations
- Processing Equipment
- Planetary and Homogenizer Mixers
- Agitators-Stirrers
- Preparation Vessels, Reactors, and Storage Tanks
- Colloid Mills
- Other Processing Equipment
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Tube Filling Equipment
- Cream Filling Equipment
- Sachet Packaging Equipment
Other Formulations
- Processing Equipment
- Primary Packaging Equipment
- Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment
- Pharmaceutical Spray-Filling Equipment
- Other Packaging Equipment
Secondary Packaging Equipment
- Cartoning Equipment
- Carton Labeling & Serialization Equipment
- Wrapping Equipment
- Other Secondary Packaging Equipment
End-of-Line Packaging Equipment
- Case Packaging Equipment
- Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment
- Other End-of-Line Packaging Equipment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jz9ad
