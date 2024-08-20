Meet the Former Corporate Executive Turning the Renewable Energy Industry Upside Down: An Interview with United Renewables' Ben Tolhurst

Ben Tolhurst of Business Declares on the Conversations on Climate Podcast Show

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where corporate greed and environmental destruction often go hand in hand, it can be difficult to imagine a successful business executive leaving it all behind to fight for sustainability. But that's exactly what Ben Tolhurst did.

Tolhurst spent 27 years working across industries including government, energy and utilities, telco, and property. He was a high-ranking executive at JLL, leading the property and asset management business for the UK. But in 2019, he made the decision to leave his high-paying job and dedicate his life to fighting for a more sustainable future.

Tolhurst's journey to sustainability activism began with a realisation that the climate crisis was an existential threat to humanity. He saw that business as usual was not an option, and that bold action was needed to address the crisis. So he decided to use his skills and experience to drive change from within the business community.

Tolhurst became a director of Business Declares, a not-for-profit organisation that acts as a critical friend to businesses seeking to change their models and take positive steps to address the climate and ecological emergency. He also became an activist, joining protests and campaigns to demand action on climate change.

In addition to his work with Business Declares, Tolhurst is also a passionate advocate for renewable energy. He is a strong supporter of United Renewables, a company that provides renewable energy solutions for businesses and households. United Renewables' mission is to help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by making renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone.

Tolhurst sees renewable energy as a crucial part of the solution to the climate crisis. "We need to move away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible and embrace renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydro," he said. "United Renewables is doing important work in this area, and I'm proud to support them."

In an interview for the Conversations on Climate podcast, Tolhurst discussed the importance of corporate activism and the need for businesses to take a stand on social and environmental issues. "Those people were business people. They were CEOs. They were owners. They were founders, they were employees. And they were holding placards and waving banners, stood outside demanding no new fossil fuels," he said. "So this concept that business and activism don't fit together isn't quite right."

Tolhurst's journey is a powerful reminder that individuals have the power to make a difference, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. It's also a call to action for businesses to take responsibility for their impact on the planet and to work towards a more sustainable future.

As Tolhurst put it, "This is a war effort that we need a Marshall plan for. We need to put aside political differences, ideological differences, business versus academics versus anyone else. We all need to work together to solve this problem."

