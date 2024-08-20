Nannochloropsis Industry Research 2024-2031 - Increasing Demand for Algal Protein Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nannochloropsis Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Form, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nannochloropsis market is projected to reach $14.0 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2031. In terms of volume, the Nannochloropsis market is projected to reach 122 tons by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The growth of the Nannochloropsis market is driven by the increasing demand for algal protein, the growing demand for protein-rich and lipid-rich aquafeed, and the rising demand for omega-3 fatty acids. However, the complex production process of Nannochloropsis restrains the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the growing demand from the biodiesel industry is expected to offer market growth opportunities. However, the risk of Nannochloropsis contamination is a major challenge impacting the growth of the Nannochloropsis market.



In terms of value, in 2024, the frozen segment is expected to account for the largest share of 61.5% of the Nannochloropsis market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of frozen Nannochloropsis in aquafeed applications, especially in aquaculture hatcheries to establish the initial step of an artificial food chain considering its high nutritional value and rich source of fatty acids (EPA, ARA). Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031 because frozen Nannochloropsis biomass promotes easier management in biomass production of lipid-enriched rotifers.



In 2024, the aquafeed segment is expected to account for the largest share of 72.9% of the Nannochloropsis market. The segment's large share is attributed to the extensive use of Nannochloropsis sp. in aquaculture due to its nutritional value and ability to produce valuable chemical compounds, such as pigments (zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and canthaxanthin) and polyunsaturated fatty acids.



In 2024, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of 35.7% of the Nannochloropsis market. Europe's major market share is attributed to the growing aquaculture industry and need for aquafeed, increasing health awareness, rising demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and increasing demand for algae protein. Additionally, the growing demand from the biodiesel industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in the region.



Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Algal Protein Driving Market Growth

Rising Need for Protein-rich and Lipid-rich Aquafeed Propelling the Demand for Nannochloropsis

Rising Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acid Increasing the Utilization of Nannochloropsis

Complex Production Process of Nannochloropsis Restraining Market Growth

Growing Demand From the Biodiesel Industry Expected to Generate Opportunities for Market Players

Risk of Nannochloropsis Contamination Expected to Remain A Major Challenge in Market Expansion

Pricing Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

